Power Play: Colorado deployed an aggressive penalty kill towards the perimeter and eliminated lanes for pucks to get to Cutter Gauthier on the right flank, continuously and effectively scanning at all times. The Ducks weren’t able to manufacture quick enough support for their teammates on the walls, which led to pucks sticking to said wall and an inability to create sequences to the interior of the offensive zone, such as utilizing the bumper, executing give-and-gos out of the corner, cutting through the defensive structure off-puck, or any of the aspects that have driven the top unit’s success to this point in the season.