Anaheim Ducks
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Isaiah J. Downing-Reuters Connect
Isaiah J. Downing-Reuters Connect
Nov 20, 2026 5:35 PMPublished Nov 20, 2026 5:35 PM
Despite Stian Solberg’s surprise debut and improved defensive metrics, a stagnant offense and critical puck-management errors left Anaheim silenced in a grueling shutout loss at Denver’s high altitude.
For the second game of their four-game road trip, the Anaheim Ducks headed to Denver to take on the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday evening.
The Ducks were coming off one of their worst defensive performances in recent memory, but one they nearly overcame in Tuesday’s 8-6 loss to the St. Louis Blues. The Avs were on their second game of a back-to-back after they lost to the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday.
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Beckett Sennecke, who missed Tuesday’s game with a viral illness, returned to the Ducks lineup in this game. He resumed his customary role on the second line with Mikael Granlund and Jeff Malott.
In a surprise move, the Ducks recalled prospect defenseman Stian Solberg ahead of Thursday’s game and inserted him straight into the lineup despite having played the night before with the San Diego Gulls and not having participated in morning skate. He started the game on the listed second pair alongside Tristan Luneau.
Here’s how the Ducks lined up to start this game:
Gauthier-Carlsson-Caulfield
Malott-Granlund-Sennecke
Killorn-Washe-Terry
Nesternko-McQueen-Vatrano
LaCombe-Moore
Solberg-Luneau
Mintyukov-Warren
Lukas Dostal got the start for the Ducks and stopped 23 of 27 shots. He was opposed by Scott Wedgewood, who saved all 25 shots he faced off Anaheim sticks.
Game Notes
The underlying numbers paint a considerably different picture than the scoreboard and eye test when analyzing this particular game. Per hockeystats.com, at 5v5, the Ducks lost the expected goals battle 2.43-2.20 (47%), the shots on goal battle 22-21 (48.8%), but won the shot attempts battle 63-57 (52.5%).
The game flow and eye test suggest the Ducks were marginally improved over the course of the 60 minutes when it came to protecting the inner slot, but their puck management was still suboptimal, and they still suffered from several critical mistakes in key areas on the ice.
Defensive Zone Coverage: On the positive note, the Ducks were more efficient within their system as it pertains to blocking perimeter shots and tying up attackers at the net front when those shots were taken. The weak-side defenseman and center were also more diligent in their coverage of the inner slot when pucks were along the half-wall.
The breakdowns came, as usual, when they couldn’t clear pucks past their blueline and got hemmed in for extended periods. When pucks went low-to-high, both Ducks’ wingers simultaneously pressured too heavily and too late, which didn’t eliminate the shooting lanes as required and opened ice underneath them; if the defensemen activated lower into the zone or F3s drifted high, those Ducks wingers couldn’t swiftly recover, and their low teammates were outnumbered.
Stian Solberg: The decision to recall Solberg was interesting, but inserting him directly into the top-four was questionable, to say the least. As mentioned, he had played the night prior, had to travel, and didn’t participate in morning skate. This game was also played at altitude, so he wasn’t exactly placed in a position to succeed.
Solberg is a talented and physically mature young defenseman. He’s been playing with and against grown men in professional hockey for the last three-plus years. He does everything with a level of weight. He defends heavy, shoots heavy, passes heavy, and skates heavy. It’s understandable why he was given this opportunity, given how poorly the Ducks have defended the tight areas of the ice this season.
However, he remains raw in his positioning and decision-making skills. He takes chances and sacrifices positioning to engage attackers in search of a seal or big hit. He’s capable offensively, but has a habit of activating on the rush when he doesn’t have a lane to receive the puck or make an impact throughout the sequence of the play. He has the ability to play as a top-four defenseman in the NHL for a long time, but as of now, his attention to detail and recognition speed remain relatively unrefined.
Lukas Dostal: Dostal had a decent bounce-back game against a quality opponent after struggling for the majority of the 2026-27 season. He stood a decent chance to save both of Brock Nelson’s goals, but seemingly made up for it with a handful of underratedly difficult saves around traffic, in tight, against odd-man rushes, and against breakaways.
He was quiet in the crease, as is needed for his goaltending style, if it is to succeed. He was measured when plays broke down in front of him, clever on his angles to the perimeter, got pucks to stick to him, which limited rebound chances, and was noticeably involved in puck plays.
Power Play: Colorado deployed an aggressive penalty kill towards the perimeter and eliminated lanes for pucks to get to Cutter Gauthier on the right flank, continuously and effectively scanning at all times. The Ducks weren’t able to manufacture quick enough support for their teammates on the walls, which led to pucks sticking to said wall and an inability to create sequences to the interior of the offensive zone, such as utilizing the bumper, executing give-and-gos out of the corner, cutting through the defensive structure off-puck, or any of the aspects that have driven the top unit’s success to this point in the season.
The Ducks will look to put an end to their two-game skid on Saturday, when they’ll travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Mammoth.
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