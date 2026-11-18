Defensive Zone Coverage: To be successful, the Ducks need to execute to near perfection and cohesion within their coverage system in their end. It requires all five players to be unusually aggressive toward the perimeter in hopes of disrupting an attacking sequence and sparking transition offense the other way. The drawbacks, as experienced to a remarkable degree in this game, come when breakdowns occur, when things don’t go according to plan. On several occasions, outlet passes bounce off skates when heading toward the defensive blueline, elongating zone time and sparking quick sequences back toward the Anaheim crease before all five players can recognize, evaluate, and return to structure.