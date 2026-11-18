Anaheim Ducks
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Jeff Curry-Reuters Connect
Jeff Curry-Reuters Connect
Nov 18, 2026 6:45 PMPublished Nov 18, 2026 6:45 PM
Cutter Gauthier’s historic goal streak reached ten games during a high-scoring thriller, but defensive breakdowns and missed opportunities ultimately derailed Anaheim’s momentum in a chaotic road battle.
To open their four-game road trip, the Anaheim Ducks met some familiar faces on Tuesday evening, as they were hosted by Cam Fowler, Mason McTavish, and the St. Louis Blues.
The Ducks were coming off perhaps their best win of the season on Sunday, a 6-1 victory over the Calgary Flames.
The story of the moment for the Ducks and the NHL is the recent performance of star forward Cutter Gauthier, who entered play on a nine-game goal-scoring streak. He had 16 goals over that nine-game span and was looking to extend that number in this game.
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For this game, the Ducks were without star forward Beckett Sennecke, who was sidelined for the first time in his young career with a viral illness. The Ducks elected to ice an 11/7 lineup for this game, as the return of Ian Moore from a lower-body injury gave the blueline a boost in their previous outing against Calgary.
Here’s how the Ducks lined up to start this game:
Gauthier-Carlsson-Caulfield
Malott-Granlund-Terry
Washe-Killorn
Nesterenko-McQueen-Colangelo
LaCombe-Helleson/Moore
Hinds-Luneau
Mintyukov-Warren
Ville Husso got the start for the second time in two games for the Ducks and stopped 17 of 24 shots before he was pulled with just under nine minutes to go in the third period. He was relieved by Lukas Dostal, who stopped all three shots he faced down the stretch. In the St. Louis crease stood Jordan Binnington, who saved 25 of 31.
“Crazy game,” Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said after the game. “We got ourselves in the game a couple times. As soon as we found ourselves feeling good, they scored again, and we got it back, then they distanced themselves, and I felt like it was impossible.”
“It was close,” Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier said after notching his fourth hat trick of November, extending his goal streak to ten games, and collecting his 19th goal in that span. “We had a good push. I liked our effort there the last five minutes, but we need to have that urgency all game. I feel like that’s something we’re lacking when we get down in games. I think when we have that urgency, we’re a good team, and we can beat a lot of teams. More of that is needed from us to be successful this season.”
Game Notes
From a game flow perspective, this had the feel of a back-and-forth matchup, with teams possessing pucks and generating shots at relatively equal rates. The differences manifested when the Blues capitalized on critical mistakes made by Anaheim at critical times in the sequence of a play.
Defensive Zone Coverage: To be successful, the Ducks need to execute to near perfection and cohesion within their coverage system in their end. It requires all five players to be unusually aggressive toward the perimeter in hopes of disrupting an attacking sequence and sparking transition offense the other way. The drawbacks, as experienced to a remarkable degree in this game, come when breakdowns occur, when things don’t go according to plan. On several occasions, outlet passes bounce off skates when heading toward the defensive blueline, elongating zone time and sparking quick sequences back toward the Anaheim crease before all five players can recognize, evaluate, and return to structure.
On the occasions where they were able to recover, the five skaters had little left in their fuel reserves and were scrambling to remain as aggressive, which allowed enough time for the Blues to execute on dangerous passes, outnumber the Ducks defenders down low, or capitalize on fortuitous bounces in tight.
Simplicity may be required for the Ducks’ defensive scheme moving forward. A return to fundamentals like keeping oneself between attackers and the net, protecting inside-out, tying up in front of the net when perimeter shots are coming, etc. would go a long way toward establishing a baseline from which to eventually build on moving forward.
Leo Carlsson: Despite only notching a primary assist and several games where he could have been considered rendered relatively ineffective, Carlsson rose to the occasion in this game and was one of the most positively impactful players (or the most positively impactful) on the ice for the Ducks on Tuesday.
He was active and performing to his standards and trademarks, building speed in the defensive and neutral zones, weaving through traffic, finding streaking teammates in lanes, manipulating, getting defenders to collapse on him, etc. However, in this game, what stood out was his attention to detail in all three zones and defensive impact over the entire 200-foot ice surface. He was far more engaged in the defensive zone, backchecking smartly, remaining in lanes, disrupting, and creating and winning battles against possessing attackers.
With a higher on-ice shooting percentage, Carlsson could have easily tallied a few more points in this game. If this type of performance can become the norm, he’ll be a top-ten player in the NHL fairly immediately.
Power Play: Without Sennecke, the Ducks’ power play was rendered more stationary by default. They managed to convert on two of four opportunities, but their final tally with a man-advantage came on a late 6v4 sequence. Judd Caulfield performed well in his net-front role, providing screens, finding rebounds, and winning loose pucks back below the goal line. However, the unit was missing some needed fluidity at times, and the perimeter players were forced to take low-percentage shots with greater frequency.
The Ducks will look to bounce back and return to the win column on Thursday, when they’ll travel to Denver to take on the Colorado Avalanche, who are experiencing several injuries to key roster players and will be on their second game of a back-to-back.
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