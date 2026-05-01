Takeaways from the Ducks 5-2 Win over the Oilers in Game 6, Ducks Win Series 4-2

“For sure, it was our best game,” Quenneville said. “It could have been our best game all year. A lot of things went well tonight. We didn’t have to play catch-up; we had a good start. We might not have scored right away, but I still thought we had good pace, we had good possession, and we did a lot of things technically in the game that kept us having the puck a little longer than we had it most of the series.