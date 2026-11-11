Troy Terry, Returning from Hip Surgery, 'Likely' to make Season Debut Wednesday

“I’m really excited,” Myatovic said after practice on Tuesday. “We all know what Troy can do on the ice, but he’s been huge (for me). I remember my first training camp; I played my first preseason game, and he actually just took the time to come aside and ask how things were in juniors and all these different things. I always remember that, and now I get to be on a line with him in a real regular season game. It’s pretty cool.”