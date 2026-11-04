Ducks Boast NHL's Top Power Play, Analyzing the Top Unit's Success

Typically, LaCombe will retrieve a puck, Gauthier will post at the far blueline on his weak side, Granlund will post on his strong side, and Carlsson and Sennecke will act as the trailers as LaCombe skates the puck up the ice for the eventual drop pass. On their next power play, the five players will run something entirely different. Carlsson may be the lone trailer; Sennecke may hang at the far blueline, only to pop out for an outlet; Granlund and Gauthier may switch sides; LaCombe may read the opposing forwards, anticipating the drop and single-handedly gain entry, sparking a 3v2, etc. They rarely gain the offensive blueline the same way twice.