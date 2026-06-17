2025-26 Anaheim Ducks: By the Numbers, Part 1

"Next year is gonna be kind of easier, especially after my first year being No. 1," Dostál said. "So that's going to be definitely easier to adjust some of your preparations. Some of the things that I actually told Sudsie (director of goaltending Sudarshan Maharaj) and (goaltending coach) Peter (Budaj), I always like to do a lot of things, but maybe, sometimes, it's better to slow down a bit. So it might be something that I might focus on for next year, sometimes to take a little bit more rest. Mentally, physically, you can be just a little bit more rested so you can be sharper in those games. In some of the games I knew that some goals slipped in that shouldn't happen. That's definitely going to be the goal for next year to keep that consistency."