Report: Defenseman John Carlson will not Re-Sign with Anaheim Ducks, Set to Hit UFA Market on July 1

Seeking a return to the East Coast, the veteran blueliner leaves a massive void in Anaheim’s lineup as the Ducks pivot to find defensive stability in free agency.
With the Stanley Cup playoffs now in the rearview, the landscape for the NHL offseason is becoming clearer by the day. The Anaheim Ducks are currently projected to have $38.8 million in cap space, and the biggest hole in their lineup remains on the right side of their blueline.
The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reported on Tuesday that veteran pending unrestricted free agent defenseman John Carlson (36), via his agent Rick Curran, has relayed to Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek that Carlson intends to remain unsigned and head to the UFA market on July 1.
“I’ve had good discussions with Pat,” Curran told LeBrun. “I told him how much John enjoyed his time in Anaheim. But his preference is to return and play in the East, closer to family and the familiarity with it. Pat was naturally disappointed but completely understood.”
The Ducks acquired Carlson at the 2026 trade deadline from the Washington Capitals in exchange for a conditional 2026 first-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick.
The goal of the acquisition was to reward the Ducks for their position in the standings, give them the best chance of making the playoffs, and the best chance of succeeding once there. Following the trade, Verbeek stated his intention to attempt to re-sign Carlson at the season’s end.
Carlson was injured at the time of the trade, but he returned to action on March 15, with 16 games remaining in the 2025-26 regular season. After some tense moments down the stretch where their standings position was in question, the Ducks qualified for the NHL Playoffs for the first time since 2018, going 7-6-3 with Carlson in the lineup.
To the Ducks’ lineup, Carlson brought with him a veteran poise and offensive production. He scored 14 points (3-11=14) while averaging 24:11 in 16 regular season games in Anaheim. He was instrumental in the Ducks’ first-round defeat of the Edmonton Oilers, and though he didn’t get the McDavid matchup during those games, he provided a quality two-way impact and notched four assists.
Carlson only tallied two assists in the Ducks second round series against the Vegas Golden Knights, as the entire team had a difficult time cracking the Knights’ zone coverage and penalty kill.
The Ducks were one of the NHL’s worst defensive teams in 2025-26, and are a young team looking to build on their year and become sustainable contenders for years to come. So, the acquisition of Carlson, who can mostly be considered an “offensive defenseman” at this stage in his career, and was on an expiring contract, may have caused some to scratch their heads. Especially given the reported availability of defensemen like MacKenzie Weegar, Colton Parayko, and Rasmus Ristolainen at the deadline, all of whom either have more term, are younger, and are better stylistic fits.
Reports indicate that Carlson’s preference will be to return to the East Coast on his next contract. Other Ducks right-shot defensemen Radko Gudas and Jacob Trouba are also pending UFAs, leaving Drew Helleson, Ian Moore, and Tristan Luneau as the only RHDs in the Ducks’ organization with NHL experience.
The first-round pick that the Ducks sent to Washington in exchange for Carlson will be the 18th overall pick on June 26. It will mark the first time since 2017 that the Ducks won’t have a pick on the first day of the NHL Draft.