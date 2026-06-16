Report: Defenseman John Carlson will not Re-Sign with Anaheim Ducks, Set to Hit UFA Market on July 1

The Ducks were one of the NHL’s worst defensive teams in 2025-26, and are a young team looking to build on their year and become sustainable contenders for years to come. So, the acquisition of Carlson, who can mostly be considered an “offensive defenseman” at this stage in his career, and was on an expiring contract, may have caused some to scratch their heads. Especially given the reported availability of defensemen like MacKenzie Weegar, Colton Parayko, and Rasmus Ristolainen at the deadline, all of whom either have more term, are younger, and are better stylistic fits.