2025-26 Anaheim Ducks: By the Numbers, Part 10

This fall, McQueen will compete for a spot on the NHL roster, much like Beckett Sennecke did last season. With how uncertain the future is for Mason McTavish and 34-year-old Mikael Granlund having just two years remaining on his deal, there may be an opportunity for McQueen to seize. Assistant general manager Martin Madden said that expectations for McQueen should be tempered going into next season, with this progression not quite at the point where Sennecke was going into last season. Nevertheless, McQueen is expected to have a large role next season, whether he is in the NHL or AHL.