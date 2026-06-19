2025-26 Anaheim Ducks: By the Numbers, Part 3

A gritty forward, Viel found himself playing all over the lineup, with head coach Joel Quenneville finding plenty of ways to deploy him. But Viel saved his best for last. For the first round of the playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers, Quenneville chose to run a line of Viel, Tim Washe and defenseman-turned-forward Ian Moore against one of the NHL's best players in Connor McDavid. Their job would be suppressing the Oilers star as best as they could, and they did quite well. Viel also had two big goals in Games 3 and 4, both of which the Ducks won. His impact wasn't as profound in the Vegas series, but he did provide two assists, with both again coming in Anaheim victories.