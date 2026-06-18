2025-26 Anaheim Ducks: By the Numbers, Part 2

Next season may be Colangelo's last shot at a full-time role, at least with the Ducks. He'll be 25 in December, is in the final year of his contract and has just 44 games of NHL experience under his belt. There are a few depth roles that need to be filled, especially if several of the Ducks' pending UFAs are moved on from. Lack of foot speed is an issue that Colangelo has pointed out in the past and hopes to improve. Improvement in that area would help him become a more complete player, as he tends to find the right spots to be in and has scoring prowess, but is sometimes a step slow to get there.