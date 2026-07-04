What Will the Ducks Look Like if They Match Leo Carlsson’s Offer Sheet?

Zegras and Jamie Drysdale had prolonged contract disputes that leaked into training camp in 2023, as did McTavish last year in 2024. Troy Terry and Lukáš Dostál had deals finalized only after both players had filed for arbitration. Terry’s deal was famously finalized moments before his arbitration hearing was scheduled to begin. The current situation with Carlsson is yet another mark. It's possible that a similar scenario could play out with Gauthier, who scored 41 goals last season and will be relied on to carry a large part of the offensive load, whether or not Carlsson remains. The absence of Terry for the first 2-3 months of the season due to hip impingement surgery makes re-signing Gauthier even more of a priority.