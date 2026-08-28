2026-27 Anaheim Ducks Top Prospects: 6-10

Hinds’ presence this high up the list may raise an eyebrow or two. His placement ultimately came down to the fact that he’s a surefire NHL defenseman right now. He’s in line for his first full season with the Ducks in 2026-27 after finishing the 2025-26 season on a recall and starting nine playoff games on the team’s run to the second round. With Jackson LaCombe and Pavel Mintyukov clearly ahead of him on the depth chart and Stian Solberg nipping at his heels, it’s unlikely Hinds will become more than a third-pairing defenseman. However, he’s capable and in line to receive a sizable role on the penalty kill for the Ducks moving forward and has the capacity to eat tough minutes against quality NHL competition.