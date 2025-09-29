Boston Bruins Official Lineup For Preseason Tilt Against Philadelphia Flyers

The Boston Bruins are back on the ice to take on the Philadelphia Flyers in their fourth preseason contest of the year.

The Bruins are 2-1-0 this preseason, having won two straight road contests. The Bruins beat these same Flyers just 48 hours ago in Philadelphia behind a gritty effort.

Tonight, it's a very veteran-heavy Bruins roster compared to a lighter Flyers roster, as is customary for most preseason affairs.

Jeremy Swayman makes his preseason debut and is scheduled to play the full game. David Pastrnak also makes his preseason debut in TD Garden tonight.

Here's how the Bruins will be lined up tonight at home:

FORWARDS:

Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha - Casey Mittelstadt - Viktor Arvidsson

Matej Blumel - Fraser Minten - Matthew Poitras

Tanner Jeannot - Sean Kuraly - Alex Steeves

Dans Locmelis (scratch)

Defense:

Nikita Zadorov - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Andrew Peeke

Frederic Brunet - Billy Sweezey

Jonathan Aspirot (scratch)

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Michael DiPietro