Boston Bruins Official Lineup For Preseason Tilt Against Philadelphia Flyers

The Boston Bruins are back on the ice to take on the Philadelphia Flyers in their fourth preseason contest of the year.
The Bruins are 2-1-0 this preseason, having won two straight road contests. The Bruins beat these same Flyers just 48 hours ago in Philadelphia behind a gritty effort.
Tonight, it's a very veteran-heavy Bruins roster compared to a lighter Flyers roster, as is customary for most preseason affairs.
Jeremy Swayman makes his preseason debut and is scheduled to play the full game. David Pastrnak also makes his preseason debut in TD Garden tonight.
Here's how the Bruins will be lined up tonight at home:
FORWARDS:
Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak
Pavel Zacha - Casey Mittelstadt - Viktor Arvidsson
Matej Blumel - Fraser Minten - Matthew Poitras
Tanner Jeannot - Sean Kuraly - Alex Steeves
Dans Locmelis (scratch)
Defense:
Nikita Zadorov - Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm - Andrew Peeke
Frederic Brunet - Billy Sweezey
Jonathan Aspirot (scratch)
Goalies:
Jeremy Swayman
Michael DiPietro