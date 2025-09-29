Bruins Reveal Roster For Flyers Matchup

The Boston Bruins are back on the ice on Sep. 29 to face off against the Philadelphia Flyers in their fourth preseason contest of the year.

The Bruins are entering this contest on a two-game winning streak, as they defeated the New York Rangers by a 5-4 final score on Sep. 23 and then the Flyers in their last game by a 4-3 final score. Now, they will be looking to keep it going in their second preseason contest against Philly.

The Bruins have announced their roster for their latest matchup against the Flyers, and it has several players who are expected to make the NHL roster out of training camp. This includes top stars David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, Pavel Zacha, Morgan Geekie, and Jeremy Swayman.

Here is the Bruins' full roster for the game.

Bruins Forwards

Viktor Arvidsson

Matej Blumel

Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot

Sean Kuraly

Elias Lindholm

Dans Locmelis

Fraser Minten

Casey Mittelstadt

David Pastrnak

Matt Poitras

Alex Steeves

Pavel Zacha

Bruins Defensemen

Jonathan Aspirot

Frederic Brunet

Hampus Lindholm

Charlie McAvoy

Andrew Peeke

Billy Sweezey

Nikita Zadorov

Bruins Goaltenders

Luke Cavallin

Michael DiPietro

Jeremy Swayman

