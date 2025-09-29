    • Powered by Roundtable

    Bruins Reveal Roster For Flyers Matchup

    Michael DeRosa
    Sep 29, 2025, 14:31
    David Pastrnak (© Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images)

    The Boston Bruins are back on the ice on Sep. 29 to face off against the Philadelphia Flyers in their fourth preseason contest of the year.

    The Bruins are entering this contest on a two-game winning streak, as they defeated the New York Rangers by a 5-4 final score on Sep. 23 and then the Flyers in their last game by a 4-3 final score. Now, they will be looking to keep it going in their second preseason contest against Philly.

    The Bruins have announced their roster for their latest matchup against the Flyers, and it has several players who are expected to make the NHL roster out of training camp. This includes top stars David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, Pavel Zacha, Morgan Geekie, and Jeremy Swayman.

    Here is the Bruins' full roster for the game.

    Bruins Forwards

    Viktor Arvidsson

    Matej Blumel

    Morgan Geekie

    Tanner Jeannot

    Sean Kuraly

    Elias Lindholm

    Dans Locmelis

    Fraser Minten

    Casey Mittelstadt

    David Pastrnak

    Matt Poitras

    Alex Steeves

    Pavel Zacha

    Bruins Defensemen

    Jonathan Aspirot

    Frederic Brunet

    Hampus Lindholm

    Charlie McAvoy

    Andrew Peeke

    Billy Sweezey

    Nikita Zadorov

    Bruins Goaltenders

    Luke Cavallin

    Michael DiPietro

    Jeremy Swayman

