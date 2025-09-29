Bruins Reveal Roster For Flyers Matchup

The Boston Bruins are back on the ice on Sep. 29 to face off against the Philadelphia Flyers in their fourth preseason contest of the year.
The Bruins are entering this contest on a two-game winning streak, as they defeated the New York Rangers by a 5-4 final score on Sep. 23 and then the Flyers in their last game by a 4-3 final score. Now, they will be looking to keep it going in their second preseason contest against Philly.
The Bruins have announced their roster for their latest matchup against the Flyers, and it has several players who are expected to make the NHL roster out of training camp. This includes top stars David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, Pavel Zacha, Morgan Geekie, and Jeremy Swayman.
Here is the Bruins' full roster for the game.
Viktor Arvidsson
Matej Blumel
Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot
Sean Kuraly
Elias Lindholm
Dans Locmelis
Fraser Minten
Casey Mittelstadt
David Pastrnak
Matt Poitras
Alex Steeves
Pavel Zacha
Jonathan Aspirot
Frederic Brunet
Hampus Lindholm
Charlie McAvoy
Andrew Peeke
Billy Sweezey
Nikita Zadorov
Luke Cavallin
Michael DiPietro
Jeremy Swayman
