Bruins Confirm Lineup For First Road Trip Of 2026-27 In Winnipeg

That game held scoreless until the final five minutes, when Fraser Minten broke the ice, and then JJ Peterka scored a jaw-dropping goal that served as a dagger. Mark Kastellic buried an empty-net goal to put the game ice.
All three goals came within 75 seconds of one another.
As for the Jets, the season begins without their best player. Connor Hellebucyk, franchise goaltender, remains suspended and away from the team as he continues to demand a trade away to another team.
Other stars, such as Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele, are ready to go for Winnipeg season and home opener tonight.
The Bruins, following their 3-0 win, will not be making any changes. Adam Pellerin of NESN reported that the lineup will be the exact same as Tuesday's, with Jeremy Swayman starting in goal.
Michael DiPietro is lined up to make his first start for the Bruins Saturday night against the Minnesota Wild, the second half of this back-to-back road trip.