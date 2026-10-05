Bruins Gameday Lines: Poitras AND Brunet In, Who Comes Out?

Boston Bruins
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 5, 2026 2:54 PMPublished Oct 5, 2026 2:54 PM
The Boston Bruins (2-1-0) play host to the Ottawa Senators (1-0-0) inside TD Garden on Monday night.
The Bruins are coming off a rough 4-1 loss at the hands of the Minnesota Wild, a game that was the second half of a back-to-back for the Bruins on the road.
Boston turned the wheels into motion for major lineup changes on Sunday afternoon when the team waived Mikey Eyssimont, a strong veteran depth forward.
That moved came solely to make room to activate Matthew Poitras off injured reserve and get him back to the NHL roster.
Defensively, Jonathan Aspirot struggled in his first three games and had an especially tough pair of road games in Winnipeg and Minnesota.
As such, the Bruins are set to make two big changes to their lineup for Monday's divisional clash with the Senators.
Rookie defenseman Frederic Brunet looks set to make his NHL debut, replacing Aspirot in the lineup at morning skate, according to Bruins team reporter Belle Fraser.
Additionally, Poitras looks to be entering the lineup as the team's fourth-line centering, replacing Sean Kuraly in the lineup.
It's a bit of tough luck for Kuraly, who hadn't played poorly to this point. It's more about Poitras earning the lineup spot and Boston wanting to get their young guy a shot.
Jeremy Swayman starts in net for the Bruins, as expected.
The Senators enter tonight's game looking for a second straight win to start their season following a 1-0 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.
The Senators will be without superstar defenseman Jake Sanderson, who suffered an injury in Saturday's victory over the Maple Leafs.
Former Bruin Linus Ullmark is the Senators' projected starting goaltender, but that remains subject to change.
Projected Bruins Lineup:
Forwards:
JJ Peterka - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Morgan Geekie
James Hagens - Fraser Minten - Marat Khusnutdinov
Tanner Jeannot - Matthew Poitras - Mark Kastelic
Defense:
Hampus Lindholm - Will Borgen
Nikita Zadorov - Connor Clifton
Frederic Brunet - Mason Lohrei
Starting Goalie:
Jeremy Swayman
Backup Goalie:
Michael DiPietro
Extras:
Sean Kuraly, Jonathan Aspirot, Charlie McAvoy (SUSPENDED)
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