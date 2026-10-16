Logo
Boston BruinsBoston Bruins

Bruins Gameday Lineup: Rookie Gets Opportunity Against Ducks

RussellMacias@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Russell Macias
Partner
Oct 16, 2026 6:50 PM

The Boston Bruins return to action Friday night, as they take on the Anaheim Ducks inside the Honda Center. 

The Bruins last played Tuesday night in San Jose against the San Jose Sharks. There, the Bruins surged past the youthful Sharks for a 6-3 win.

Boston will not make any changes to their forwards or their defense, as the team enters tonight on a three-game winning streak.

Defensively, that means Connor Clifton misses out once again after exiting the lineup due to the return of Charlie McAvoy from a six-game suspension.

Related stories

McAvoy scored in his return, and had a very strong game overall.

Sean Kuraly remains a healthy scratch for a fifth-straight game.

The most exciting news comes in net, where Bruins revealed to the media, including NESN's Adam Pellerin, Michael DiPietro starts in Anaheim.

It's the rookie's second start of the season, his first since a team-wide disappointing effort against the Minnesota Wild two weeks ago.

Jeremy Swayman will start tomorrow night against the Los Angeles Kings.

Confirmed Bruins Lineup:

Forwards:

Morgan Geekie - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak

Marat Khusnutdinov - Fraser Minten - JJ Peterka

Casey Mittelstadt - Elias Lindholm - James Hagens

Tanner Jeannot - Matthew Poitras - Mark Kastelic

Defense:

Hampus Lindholm - Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov - Will Borgen

Frederic Brunet - Mason Lohrei

Starting Goalie:

Michael DiPietro

Game Day
1
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy