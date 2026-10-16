Bruins Gameday Lineup: Rookie Gets Opportunity Against Ducks

The Boston Bruins [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins] return to action\nFriday night, as they take on the Anaheim Ducks\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/anaheim-ducks] inside the Honda Center. \n\nThe Bruins last played Tuesday night in San Jose against the San Jose Sharks\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/san-jose-sharks]. There, the Bruins surged past\nthe youthful Sharks for a 6-3 win\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins/game-day/minten-scores-twice-mcavoy-excels-in-return-as-bruins-down-sharks].\n\nBoston will not make any changes to their forwards or their defense, as the team\nenters tonight on a three-game winning streak.\n\nDefensively, that means Connor Clifton misses out once again after exiting the\nlineup due to the return of Charlie McAvoy\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins/players/watch-charlie-mcavoy-scores-in-return-to-bruins-lineup]\nfrom a six-game suspension.\n\nMcAvoy scored in his return\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins/players/watch-charlie-mcavoy-scores-in-return-to-bruins-lineup],\nand had a very strong game overall.\n\nSean Kuraly remains a healthy scratch for a fifth-straight game.\n\nThe most exciting news comes in net, where Bruins revealed to the media,\nincluding NESN's Adam Pellerin\n[https://x.com/adampellerin/status/2111159660170670098?s=20], Michael DiPietro\nstarts in Anaheim.\n\nIt's the rookie's second start of the season, his first since a team-wide\ndisappointing effort against the Minnesota Wild two weeks ago.\n\nJeremy Swayman will start tomorrow night against the Los Angeles Kings.\n\nConfirmed Bruins Lineup:\n\nForwards:\n\nMorgan Geekie - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak\n\nMarat Khusnutdinov - Fraser Minten - JJ Peterka\n\nCasey Mittelstadt - Elias Lindholm - James Hagens\n\nTanner Jeannot - Matthew Poitras - Mark Kastelic\n\nDefense:\n\nHampus Lindholm - Charlie McAvoy\n\nNikita Zadorov - Will Borgen\n\nFrederic Brunet - Mason Lohrei\n\nStarting Goalie:\n\nMichael DiPietro