Minten Scores Twice, McAvoy Excels In Return As Bruins Down Sharks

Oct 14, 2026 10:35 AMPublished Oct 14, 2026 10:35 AM
The Boston Bruins (5-2-0) came into this California road trip red-hot and returned to action Tuesday night. The Bruins came out and surged past the San Jose Sharks 6-3 in San Jose.
It's a third-straight regulation victory for the Bruins, and a third consecutive game scoring 5+ goals.
It's hard to be any hotter than the Bruins at this point in time.
The Bruins never once trailed the Sharks and led for the vast majority of the game.
Related stories
Fraser Minten, perhaps the story of the season for the Bruins thus far, stayed on fire, potting two more goals on Tuesday.
Minten's two goals were outstanding.
First, he showcased his unbelievable shot.
Then, his second goal came at a pivotal time in the third period. Boston only led 4-3, and the Sharks were buzzing to equalize. Instead, Minten's entire line whipped passes around the offensive zone for a beautiful team goal.
That goal proved to the dagger. San Jose never threatened again.
Charlie McAvoy, meanwhile, returned to Boston's lineup following a six-game suspension. That suspension stemmed from an incident against the Buffalo Sabres in last year's playoffs.