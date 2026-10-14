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Minten Scores Twice, McAvoy Excels In Return As Bruins Down Sharks

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Russell Macias
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Oct 14, 2026 10:35 AM

The Boston Bruins (5-2-0) came into this California road trip red-hot and returned to action Tuesday night. The Bruins came out and surged past the San Jose Sharks 6-3 in San Jose.

It's a third-straight regulation victory for the Bruins, and a third consecutive game scoring 5+ goals.

It's hard to be any hotter than the Bruins at this point in time.

The Bruins never once trailed the Sharks and led for the vast majority of the game.

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Fraser Minten, perhaps the story of the season for the Bruins thus far, stayed on fire, potting two more goals on Tuesday.

Minten's two goals were outstanding.

First, he showcased his unbelievable shot.

Then, his second goal came at a pivotal time in the third period. Boston only led 4-3, and the Sharks were buzzing to equalize. Instead, Minten's entire line whipped passes around the offensive zone for a beautiful team goal.

That goal proved to the dagger. San Jose never threatened again.

Charlie McAvoy, meanwhile, returned to Boston's lineup following a six-game suspension. That suspension stemmed from an incident against the Buffalo Sabres in last year's playoffs.

The Boston Bruins are back in action Tuesday night, with their latest start time of the year coming against the San Jose Sharks in California.
thehockeynews.comWATCH: Charlie McAvoy Scores In Return To Bruins LineupThe Boston Bruins are back in action Tuesday night, with their latest start time of the year coming against the San Jose Sharks in California.

Elsewhere, Pavel Zacha sniped home a goal with three seconds left in the second period to give Boston a 4-2 lead.

Matthew Poitras was on the receiving end of a friendly bounce that caught Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov off-guard, and stuffed home.

Next up for the Bruins is a Friday night game against the Anaheim Ducks, the first half of a back-to-back with the Ducks and the Los Angeles Kings.

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