Logo
Boston Bruins
Powered by Roundtable
Bruins Making One Lineup Change Against Stars cover image

Bruins Making One Lineup Change Against Stars

Russell Macias
7h
featured
549Members·3,980Posts
RussellMacias@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Boston Bruins return home triumphant and in firm control of their playoff destiny, holding a six-point edge over the Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, and the Philadelphia Flyers for the final wild card place in the Eastern Conference.

The Dallas Stars come to town with their spot already clinched, and the gap between them and the Colorado Avalanche is growing wider by the day.

Dallas simply is looking to guarantee home ice for their series against the Minnesota Wild.

Tonight is the third-to-last home game of the regular season for the Bruins, as the stretch run draws closer to an end.

Boston remains without Mason Lohrei, as he'll miss a second straight game with an upper-body injury. 

Jeremy Swayman, after starting both games this past weekend, gets tonight off.

Joonas Korpisalo draws the start, as he looks to stay fresh despite Swayman consuming the lion's share of the net at this point in the season.

Puck drops just after 7 o'clock inside TD Garden

Forwards

Marat Khusnutdinov – Fraser Minten – David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson

Lukas Reichel – Elias Lindholm – Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic

Defensemen & Starting Goalie

Jonathan Aspirot – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Henri Jokiharju

Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo

Game Day