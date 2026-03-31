Bruins Making One Lineup Change Against Stars

The Boston Bruins return home triumphant and in firm control of their playoff destiny, holding a six-point edge over the Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, and the Philadelphia Flyers for the final wild card place in the Eastern Conference.
The Dallas Stars come to town with their spot already clinched, and the gap between them and the Colorado Avalanche is growing wider by the day.
Tonight is the third-to-last home game of the regular season for the Bruins, as the stretch run draws closer to an end.
Boston remains without Mason Lohrei, as he'll miss a second straight game with an upper-body injury.
Jeremy Swayman, after starting both games this past weekend, gets tonight off.
Joonas Korpisalo draws the start, as he looks to stay fresh despite Swayman consuming the lion's share of the net at this point in the season.
Puck drops just after 7 o'clock inside TD Garden
Forwards
Marat Khusnutdinov – Fraser Minten – David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson
Lukas Reichel – Elias Lindholm – Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly – Mark Kastelic
Defensemen & Starting Goalie
Jonathan Aspirot – Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm – Henri Jokiharju
Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke
Joonas Korpisalo