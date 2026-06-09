2 Boston Bruins Ranked Among NHL's Best Pending UFAs

These two Bruins are being viewed as among the best pending unrestricted free agents heading into the summer.
The start of NHL free agency is getting closer, as it is now just three weeks away. With this, teams will soon have the chance to add to their rosters through the free agent market.
The Athletic's Chris Johnston recently ranked the NHL's top 50 pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs), and two Boston Bruins were among the players listed: Viktor Arvidsson and Andrew Peeke.
Arvidsson was given the No. 17 spot on Johnston's rankings. Yet, when looking at the season Arvidsson had on the Bruins this campaign, it is fair to argue that he could have been ranked higher. The 33-year-old thrived this season with the Black and Gold, as he recorded 25 goals, 29 assists, 54 points, and a plus-20 rating in 69 games.
With how well Arvidsson played this season for the Bruins, it would not be surprising in the slightest if they work hard to keep him around. However, it would also make sense if the veteran forward wanted to test the market after the season he just had.
As for Peeke, he was given the No. 24 by Johnston. The 6-foot-3 defenseman has been a decent bottom-pairing defenseman for the Bruins, so it is fair to wonder if they could try to re-sign him. This is especially so when noting that the Bruins' depth on the right side already is not the strongest.
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Yet, with Peeke being a big right-shot defenseman on the right side of 30, he could look to see what offers are out there in free agency. In 77 games this season with the Bruins, he had five goals, nine assists, 14 points, and 105 hits.
Time will tell if the Bruins end up re-signing Arvidsson and Peeke this summer. If both players end up signing elsewhere, the Bruins will need to find a top-six winger and another right-shot defenseman to replace them.