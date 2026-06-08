Bruins' Top 3 Center Trade Targets After Bad Dylan Larkin News

Barzal just had another strong season with the Islanders, where he posted 19 goals, 53 assists, and 72 points in 81 games. He also had 23 goals and 80 points in 80 games for New York in 2023-24, so he would be a great center for the Bruins to have play with David Pastrnak. He would also be more than a rental for the Bruins, as he has a $9.15 million cap hit until the end of the 2030-31 season.