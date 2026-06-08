Bruins' Top 3 Center Trade Targets After Bad Dylan Larkin News

With the Bruins not being on Dylan Larkin's trade list, let's look at three centers the Bruins should target this summer.
On Monday, the Detroit Free Press' Helene St. James shared the three teams that are on Detroit Red Wings star Dylan Larkin's trade list. Unfortunately for the Boston Bruins, they are not among the teams Larkin is currently willing to accept a trade to.
Instead, Larkin's trade list has the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, and Vegas Golden Knights on it.
This is undoubtedly tough news for the Bruins. Larkin would have given the Bruins a much-needed answer for their first-line center. Yet, as it looks right now, the likelihood of the Bruins landing Larkin are very low.
This is just the latest tough news when it comes to the Bruins' search for a first-line center. Andy Strickland recently reported that St. Louis Blues star center Robert Thomas is not expected to be traded this off-season. He was another center who would have made a lot of sense for the Bruins to target for their 1C spot.
Nevertheless, let's now look at the Bruins' top three center trade targets following the latest updates on Larkin and Thomas.
Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders
The Hockey News' Russell Macias recently brought up Mathew Barzal as a potential target for the Bruins, and it is easy to understand why. Barzal is a high-impact playmaker who would be a major addition to the Bruins' roster if acquired.
Barzal just had another strong season with the Islanders, where he posted 19 goals, 53 assists, and 72 points in 81 games. He also had 23 goals and 80 points in 80 games for New York in 2023-24, so he would be a great center for the Bruins to have play with David Pastrnak. He would also be more than a rental for the Bruins, as he has a $9.15 million cap hit until the end of the 2030-31 season.
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Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils
With Larkin and Thomas off the board, New Jersey Devils star Nico Hischier is only continuing to look more appealing for the Bruins. At this point in the off-season, it has not been reported that the Devils are open to listening to offers for Hischier. However, if that changes with Hischier entering the final season of his contract, the Bruins need to consider making a push for him.
Hischier is not the same kind of playmaker as Barzal, but he would offer the Bruins with an elite two-way center if acquired. He is also capable of putting the puck in the net, as he has scored at least 27 goals in each of the last four seasons. This included in 2024-25 when he had a career-high 35 goals in 75 games for New Jersey.
Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers
Now, Vincent Trocheck may not be as big of a star as Barzal and Hischier, but he would still be a nice pickup for Boston's top six if acquired. With the Rangers retooling, Trocheck is entering the summer as one of the NHL's top trade candidates and is expected to be dealt.
Trocheck would give the Bruins a heart-and-soul top-six center who not only chips in offensively but also plays a gritty game. The 32-year-old center's stats this season show this, as he had 16 goals, 53 points, and 193 hits in 67 games. He also has a reasonable $5.625 million cap hit until the end of the 2028-29 season, which adds to his appeal.