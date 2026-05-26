3 NHL Landing Spots For Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson If He Leaves Boston

If the Bruins are unable to re-sign Viktor Arvidsson, these three teams could target him in free agency.
The Boston Bruins' most notable pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) heading into the summer is forward Viktor Arvidsson. The 33-year-old winger thrived during his first season as a Bruin this year, posting 25 goals and 54 points in 69 games. With this, the Bruins will likely be looking to keep him around in Boston.
However, if the Bruins and Arvidsson are unable to come to terms on a new deal by July 1, he would generate a lot of interest in free agency. Due to this, let's look at three teams that could sign Arvidsson if he tests the market this summer.
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings could be a team to keep an eye on if Arvidsson ends up testing the market. They need more depth scoring if they hope to break their playoff drought next season, and bringing in a forward like Arvidsson would provide them with just that. He could slot nicely in their top nine and on their power play if signed.
New Jersey Devils
The Devils stand out as another potential suitor for Arvidsson. One of their top needs heading into the off-season is to find a winger who could work on a line with Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt. Arvidsson showed this season that he can still be an impactful top-six forward, so he could be a nice short-term fit on a Devils club that will be looking to be better in 2026-27.
Could the Kings look to reunite with Arvidsson this summer? There is no secret that they could use another skilled scorer in their middle six, and Arvidsson had a strong tenure with them from 2021-22 to 2023-24. With this, it would not necessarily be surprising if the Kings looked to bring him back to Los Angeles.