This Bruins First-Rounder Could Use A Fresh Start Elsewhere

Is it time for the Bruins to give Fabian Lysell a fresh start elsewhere?
With the 21st overall pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the Boston Bruins selected forward Fabian Lysell. The hope when they drafted him was that he would emerge as a key part of the Bruins' top six.
However, at this stage of his career, Lysell is still struggling to cement himself as an NHL player.
Lysell played in his first 12 career NHL games with Boston during the 2024-25 season, where he had one goal and three points. Some expected that this would lead to Lysell getting more chances on Boston's roster this season. However, after bringing in multiple forwards during this past off-season, Lysell was blocked from the NHL roster and did not play in a single game for Boston this campaign.
Lysell had a decent 2025-26 season with the Providence Bruins, posting 17 goals and 42 points in 57 games. However, this was pretty similar production to his other AHL seasons and not his best campaign in the AHL. His best season with Providence was in 2023-24 when he had 50 points in 56 games.
With Lysell having trouble finding his place with the Bruins and still not getting NHL time, it is fair to argue that the 2021 first-round pick could use a fresh start elsewhere. This is especially so when noting he will likely have an uphill battle to make their NHL roster again next season due to the Bruins having several NHL-caliber forwards.
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Lysell's trade value isn't as high as it was during his days as the Bruins' top prospect, but he still could be a trade chip for Boston to include in a package to land a player who would help them immediately. If the Bruins do not plan to give Lysell a chance next season, it would be best for Boston to give him a much-needed fresh start with another club.
In 219 AHL games over four seasons with Providence, Lysell has recorded 57 goals, 106 assists, 163 points, and 172 penalty minutes.