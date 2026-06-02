Best Bruins Forward At Worlds An Unlikely Youngster

The 2026 IIHF World Championships have come and gone, and the Boston Bruins who attended can firmly be described as a mixed bag of results.
For top prospect and 2025 7th overall pick James Hagens, the United States did not often put Hagens in a place to succeed, and changed his position throughout the tournament.
The United States, with Hagens and Alex Steeves, was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Fraser Minten and Team Canada.
Henri Jokiharju had a phenomenal tournament, getting named a tournament All-Star, en route to Finland claiming gold.
However, one Bruins player had an excellent tournament that's gone under the radar.
Lukas Reichel put up four goals and eight points in Germany's six games, second on the team and good for a tie for 20th amongst all skaters, while playing notably fewer games than the rest, with Germany bowing out in the group stage.
Reichel's tournament shows the promise he has as a skill forward, where he still possesses immense potential.
There's a reason Reichel was a first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. The Bruins acquired Reichel for a sixth-round pick at the 2026 Trade Deadline.
Reichel then posted one goal and two assists in 10 regular-season games with the Bruins, and went pointless in his only playoff game.