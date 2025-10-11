Bruins: 3 Reasons For Boston's Great Start

The Boston Bruins have had an excellent start to the 2025-26 season. After defeating the Washington Capitals by a 3-1 final score in their season opener, the Bruins followed that up with a hard-fought 4-3 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks. With this, the Bruins have a 2-0 record, which is certainly nice to see after how this past season went.

While the sample size is small and the Bruins have a ton of hockey left to be played, starting the season off with back-to-back wins is definitely a good for the Original Six club. Now, they will be looking to stay hot when they face off against the Buffalo Sabres in their next contest on Oct. 11.

With the Bruins winning their first two games, let's look at three reasons why they have started the year strongly.

Reason No. 1: Bruins Get Strong Starts From Jeremy Swayman & Joonas Korpisalo

A big reason for the Bruins' struggles during the 2024-25 season was their shaky goaltending. Jeremy Swayman set career-worsts with a .892 save percentage and a 3.11 goals-against average in 58 games. Meanwhile, Joonas Korpisalo also had his struggles, as he had a .893 save percentage and a 2.90 goals-against average.

Yet, both Swayman and Korpisalo got their 2025-26 seasons started on the right foot. Swayman thrived in his first start of the year against the Capitals, as he stopped 35 out of 36 shots he faced. With this, he was a massive reason why the Bruins were able to get two points from their trip to DC.

As for Korpisalo, he stopped 21 out of 24 shots he faced against the Blackhawks. Yet, more importantly, he made some big-time stops as the contest rolled on, but especially during overtime. Thus, it was a good way for the 31-year-old to start his season.

Reason No. 2: Bruins' First Line Is Stepping Up Offensively

As the 2024-25 season rolled on, the Bruins' first line of David Pastrnak, Morgan Geekie, and Elias Lindholm developed some excellent chemistry. Now, this has translated over the 2025-26 season early on, as Pastrnak, Geekie, and Lindholm have all had hot starts to the season offensively.

In the Bruins' season opener against the Capitals, Pastrnak scored a goal and recorded two assists. Geekie and Lindholm also contributed offensively in the contest, as they each had one goal and one assist on the night. Then, in the Bruins' latest contest against the Blackhawks, Lindholm scored his second goal of the season, while Pastrnak recorded an assist.

If the Bruins hope to be a playoff team this season, they are going to need their first line to continue to produce for them offensively. So far, Pastrnak, Lindholm, and Geekie are doing their jobs early on, and it will be very fascinating to see how they build upon it from here.

Reason No. 3: Fraser Minten's Electric Overtime Goal For Bruins

Fraser Minten showed promise with the Bruins after they acquired him in the trade that sent defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2025 NHL trade deadline. In six games with Boston following the move, the 21-year-old center scored one goal and recorded 12 hits.

Now, after making the Bruins' NHL roster out of training camp, there is no question that he is already making an impact. The youngster has not looked out of place in the slightest and he most notably scored the overtime winning goal against the Blackhawks.

Minten's goal was gorgeous, too, as he skated the puck all the way from the defensive zone to the Blackhawks' end before beating Chicago goaltender Arvid Soderblom with an awesome wrist shot. With this, there is no question that the young forward is a major reason why the Bruins have started the new season with back-to-back wins.

