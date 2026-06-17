Bruins Defensive Solution: Available On July 1

The Boston Bruins have two major needs as we enter into the two busiest weeks on the NHL trade calendar.
It's not a secret, and it hasn't been one for a very long time.
The Bruins want a first-line center. The Bruins want a top-four, right-shot defenseman.
How they go about acquiring both remains to be seen, but it's become quite clear the path for a top-four, right-shot defenseman is coming through free agency.
While a trade for someone like Simon Nemec or Jordan Spence remains possible, the amount of right-shot defensemen hitting the open market continues to grow.
Spence would be a perfect addition, but it feels unlikely the Ottawa Senators would trade a young, versatile defenseman to a divisional rival.
John Carlson, born in Natick & spent his early years in Marlborough, will hit the free agent market for the first time in his NHL career.
The offense he brings, along with steady defense, makes him a perfect fit. Boston needs a top-four guy who can also run the second power play, or even help the top unit.
Darren Raddysh and Rasmus Andersson continue to top free agent boards, even with Andersson having a shaky postseason.
Jacob Trouba is another sound option for the top-four, and his physicality, take-no-prisoners style with a booming slapshot just fits the Spoked B like a glove.
Contrast that big four of defenseman available to the top four centers on the board:
Boone Jenner, Jason Dickinson, Scott Laughton, Erik Haula, Alex Kerfoot
Not one of those names would improve any of Boston's centers, though they're all quite useful plays. Jenner and Kerfoot are better wingers at this point in their careers.
If Boston wants to improve greatly at center, it'll be on the trade market. They'll have to use a lot of their assets to do so.
Adding a top-four, right-shot defenseman costs one thing, and one thing alone this year.
Money.
The Bruins just have to get one of those four best-available right-shot defensemen to sign on the dotted line, and they're immediately improved for next season.