Bruins Have Potential Free Agent Target In Oilers Forward

Roslovic is coming off a solid 2025-26 season with the Oilers, as he recorded 21 goals and 36 points in 69 games. This is after he had 22 goals and 39 points in 81 games with the Carolina Hurricanes during the 2024-25 season. With numbers like these, Roslovic would have the potential to provide the Bruins' middle six with a bit more offensive production if signed.