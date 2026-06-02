Bruins Have Potential Free Agent Target In Oilers Forward

Should the Bruins take a gamble on Jack Roslovic?
The Boston Bruins should be looking to add more skill to their roster this off-season. They need more secondary scoring if they hope to take another step forward next season.
When looking at this year's pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs), Edmonton Oilers forward Jack Roslovic could make sense for the Bruins to pursue if he tests the market this summer.
Roslovic is coming off a solid 2025-26 season with the Oilers, as he recorded 21 goals and 36 points in 69 games. This is after he had 22 goals and 39 points in 81 games with the Carolina Hurricanes during the 2024-25 season. With numbers like these, Roslovic would have the potential to provide the Bruins' middle six with a bit more offensive production if signed.
Another appealing factor about Roslovic is that he is capable of playing both center and on the wing. With this, the Bruins would be able to place him in multiple spots in their lineup. He would also give Boston another clear option for their power play if signed due to his offensive skill.
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With this year's free agent class not looking the strongest, Roslovic is standing out as a potential target for the Black and Gold. On a short-term deal, he could be a good player for the Bruins to bring in.
In 595 career NHL games over 10 seasons, Roslovic has recorded 123 goals, 173 assists and 296 points.