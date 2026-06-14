Bruins Have Their Ideal Trade Target In This Canucks Defenseman

Yet, if Hronek is open to waiving his no-movement clause due to the Canucks tearing things down, the Bruins would be wise to kick tires on him. He would be a fantastic addition to their second pairing with Hampus Lindholm, as he produces nice offense from the point and works in all situations. Due to his versatility, he would also give the Bruins another option to work with on both their power play and penalty kill if acquired.