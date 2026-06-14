Bruins Have Their Ideal Trade Target In This Canucks Defenseman

The Bruins need to make a push for Filip Hronek this off-season.
The Boston Bruins should be looking to add a top-four right-shot defenseman to their roster this off-season. It is clear that the right side of their blueline is simply not good enough, and it could get even weaker if pending UFA Andrew Peeke signs elsewhere this summer.
One way that the Bruins could look to improve their blueline is through the trade market. When looking at potential fits, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek stands out in a major way.
With the Canucks being in a rebuild, questions about Hronek's future in Vancouver have come up. It is understandable, as he would be a very valuable trade chip for the Canucks to dangle. However, he has complete say over if and where he gets dealt, as he has a full no-movement clause for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons.
Yet, if Hronek is open to waiving his no-movement clause due to the Canucks tearing things down, the Bruins would be wise to kick tires on him. He would be a fantastic addition to their second pairing with Hampus Lindholm, as he produces nice offense from the point and works in all situations. Due to his versatility, he would also give the Bruins another option to work with on both their power play and penalty kill if acquired.
Hronek would also be a long-term addition to the Bruins' roster, as he is signed until the end of the 2031-32 season, carrying a $7.25 million cap hit. This is a very reasonable cap hit for all that Hronek provides, and this is especially so with the salary cap going up.
Bringing in a star defenseman like Hronek would cost the Bruins a lot, but it would be worth it when noting that he would boost their right side significantly. It will be interesting to see if the Bruins pursue him this summer, but the fit looks incredibly strong on paper.
Hronek appeared in 82 games this season with the Canucks, where he posted eight goals, 41 assists, and 49 points.