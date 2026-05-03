Bruins Injury Updates: Pastrnak, McAvoy, & More Dealt With Major Injuries

The end-of-season locker-clean-out media availability for the Boston Bruins took place Sunday morning.
The Bruins' season came to an end on Friday night, losing their first-round series to the Buffalo Sabres in 6 games.
Boston lost all three home games in the series, a stinging factor considering they went 2-1 in Buffalo.
The biggest revelation of the day came when David Pastrnak revealed he'd been playing with a groin tear since late November, playing in 77 games along with the full Olympics.
Pastrnak said it affected his skating all season, with him only beginning to feel better in the final month of the season.
It's a big revelation and makes Pastrnak's fourth-consecutive 100-point season all the more impressive.
Earlier in the day, Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm kicked off the news by revealing the Bruins dealt with a ton of injuries in the first round against Buffalo, with everyone fighting to play through it if allowed.
Charlie McAvoy revealed Sunday that he played through a broken hand sustained in Game 2.
McAvoy also revealed he’ll get some dental work done due to the slap shot that hit him in the face against the Montreal Canadiens in the regular season.
Only one could not, and that was Viktor Arvidsson. Arvidsson suffered a punctured lung and a fractured rib in Game 3, which he played through before being ruled out for Games 4, 5, and 6.
Arvidsson proved he's a warrior, as he wanted to be back for Game 7, something that with that kind of injury shouldn't be possible, but he pushed for.
Pavel Zacha revealed he dealt with a high-ankle sprain, a painful injury that limited his skating. Zacha made no excuses, however, saying he didn't feel it limited him too much.
Hampus Lindholm felt healthy by the end of the season, but he dealt with a fractured foot in late December.
Elias Lindholm has the scariest and most worrisome injury of all involved.
He revealed on Sunday he dealt with the same lingering back injury he dealt with all of last season, a massive cause for concern with five more seasons left on his contract at $7.75 million AAV.
Hopefully, a long summer with help Elias Lindholm heal, as the Bruins desperately need him to remain healthy.