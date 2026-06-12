Bruins May Need To Pivot To Rangers Star Trade Target

With the center trade market already looking smaller, the Bruins may need to kick tires on Rangers center Vincent Trocheck.
One of the Boston Bruins' top objectives this summer is to improve at the center position. They are simply not good enough down the middle, so bringing in a top-six center is a major need for Boston right now.
However, the potential center trade targets are starting to drop off a bit.
Dylan Larkin's trade list was recently released, and the Bruins are not among the teams on it. While he could add more teams, the clubs he is currently open to going to are only the top contenders. The Bruins, at this stage, are not very close to that.
Robert Thomas also stood out as a prime potential target for the Bruins. However, the expectation now is that the St. Louis Blues will be keeping him around instead of dealing him.
Nico Hischier is another excellent potential option for the Bruins, but ESPN's Kevin Weekes recently reported that the New Jersey Devils are having extension talks with their captain. Weekes also said believes the Devils will extend Hischier on a "medium-term" deal with an $11 million to $13 million AAV.
With the center market already appearing to get smaller, the Bruins may need to consider options elsewhere. When looking at the center trade candidates left, New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck is one of the top names out there.
While Trocheck would not be as big of an addition as the three centers listed above, he would still give the Bruins a much-needed top-six center if acquired. This would be great for a Bruins club that desperately needs to improve down the middle if they hope to be a better team in 2026-27.
Trocheck is coming off a solid season on a bad Rangers, as he posted 16 goals, 37 assists, 53 points, and 193 hits in 67 games. With numbers like these, the 5-foot-11 forward not only puts up strong offensive totals, but also plays a heavy game. This could make him a nice fit on a Bruins club that is looking to take another step forward next season.
Trocheck would be a long-term part of the Bruins' roster if acquired, too, as he has a $5.625 million cap hit until the end of the 2028-29 season. With this, he could be a solid part of the Bruins' top six for multiple seasons.