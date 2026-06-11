2 Big Moves The Bruins Must Make To Avoid A Nightmare Off-Season

Unfortunately for the Bruins, they are not among the teams on Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin's trade list, who has a full no-trade clause. While this is the case, centers like New York Islanders star Mathew Barzal and New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier have been creating some chatter as trade candidates. There is also Canucks center Elias Pettersson, but bringing him in would come with a lot of risk due to his recent struggles and very expensive long-term contract.