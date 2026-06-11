2 Big Moves The Bruins Must Make To Avoid A Nightmare Off-Season

It's time for the Bruins to finally address these two major needs this summer.
The Boston Bruins took a nice step in the right direction this season. After having many doubters heading into the campaign, they finished the regular-season with a 45-27-10 record and made the playoffs. Overall, it was a successful campaign for the Bruins, and they will be looking to build on it in 2026-27.
However, if the Bruins hope to avoid taking a step back next season, it is clear that they need to make some notable additions to their roster. The Bruins are heading into the summer with some major roster needs to address.
Because of this, let's look at two moves that the Bruins need to make if they want to avoid a bad off-season.
Bruins Need To Bring In A Top-Four Right-Shot Defenseman
Since trading Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, the Bruins have been in need of another true top-four right-shot defenseman. Bruins right-shot blueliners Henri Jokiharju and Andrew Peeke, who is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), are bottom-pairing defensemen, so it is clear that Boston needs to upgrade their right side significantly this summer.
As it stands right now, the free agent market could have some good options for the Bruins to pursue. Among this year's top pending UFA right-shot defensemen include Darren Raddysh, Rasmus Andersson, John Carlson, and Jacob Trouba. With this, the Bruins could very well have some targets to consider if they hit the market on July 1.
The Bruins could also browse the trade market for a right-shot defenseman for their top four. Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek would be a prime target if he is willing to waive his no-movement clause. Other notable trade candidates who could be strong fits on the Bruins include Simon Nemec, Rasmus Ristolainen, and Michael Kesselring. New York Rangers star Adam Fox would be a dream target.
Bruins Need To Finally Add A First-Line Center
Will this be the summer that the Bruins finally bring in a true first-line center? Elias Lindholm has struggled to be the first-line center that the Bruins hoped he would be when they signed him to a seven-year, $54.25 million contract during the 2024 NHL off-season. With this, the Bruins should be looking for a 1C.
Unfortunately for the Bruins, they are not among the teams on Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin's trade list, who has a full no-trade clause. While this is the case, centers like New York Islanders star Mathew Barzal and New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier have been creating some chatter as trade candidates. There is also Canucks center Elias Pettersson, but bringing him in would come with a lot of risk due to his recent struggles and very expensive long-term contract.
When it comes to this year's free agent market, there is no chance that the Bruins will find a first-line center there. The best pending UFA centers right now are Boone Jenner, Scott Laughton, Jason Dickinson, and former Bruin Erik Haula. None of these players would be a fit on Boston's first line, let alone in their top six.