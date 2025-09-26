Bruins' New Lines Have Fascinating Look

Now that the Boston Bruins are a week into training camp, there is no question that the regular season is right around the corner for the Original Six club.

During their Sep. 25 practice, the Bruins showed off what their roster could be once opening night is here.

Because of this, let's dive into the Bruins' new lines from their latest practice.

Bruins' Forwards

First Line: Morgan Geekie, Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak

Given how well Morgan Geekie, Elias Lindholm, and David Pastrnak played this past season, it makes all the sense in the world that head coach Marco Sturm has them playing together at this stage of training camp. Pastrnak and Geekie had incredible chemistry last season, and Lindholm could certainly get his offense back up centering them.

Second Line: Matej Blumel, Pavel Zacha, Viktor Arvidsson

Now this is a fascinating trio. If this is the second line the Bruins go with, off-season addition Matej Blumel would get his first chance to play top-six minutes at the NHL level. As for Arvidsson, he could bounce back being in a top-six role for Boston, especially playing with a skilled center like Pavel Zacha.

Third Line: Tanner Jeannot, Casey Mittelstadt, Matthew Poitras

The first thing that immediately stands out from this trio is that Matthew Poitras is playing right wing rather than center. However, that could benefit him, as he would get the chance to play with another skilled forward like Casey Mittelstadt. As for Jeannot, he would give this line more toughness and size. He could also protect Poitras, who has received some big hits early on in his career.

Fourth Line: Michael Eyssimont, Sean Kuraly, Mark Kastelic

This would be an intriguing fourth line for the Bruins to go with. This line would come with plenty of bite, as Sean Kuraly, Michael Eyssimont, and Mark Kastelic are all hard-nosed forwards. The Bruins want to be tougher to go up against, and this line would undoubtedly help things on that front.

Extra Line: Marat Khusnutdinov, Fraser Minten, Alex Steeves

Marat Khusnutdinov, Fraser Minten, and Alex Steeves made up the extra forwards from the main group. While this is the case, these three certainly have a chance of being regulars in Boston's lineup this season. At worst, at least one of them should serve as an extra forward for Boston once the regular season is here.

Notable Missing Forwards: Johnny Beecher & Fabian Lysell

There were two notable forwards not with the Bruins' main group at the latest practice: Johnny Beecher and Fabian Lysell. This is significant, as both former first-rounders are looking to earn spots on the NHL roster out of training camp. Right now they look like the odd men out, but they still have time to change that.

Recent Bruins News

Bruins Hire Legend Zdeno Chara In New Role

Bruins Begin Roster Cutdown, Show Potential Line Combinations To Start Season

Bruins' Nikita Zadorov Has Awesome Rockstar Moment

Ex-Bruins Milan Lucic Dealing With Injury

Bruins' Defense Pairings

First Pairing: Mason Lohrei & Charlie McAvoy

It would make a ton of sense for the Bruins to go with Mason Lohrei and Charlie McAvoy as their top pairing this season. Playing with a star veteran like McAvoy could benefit Lohrei tremendously, as he would have the potential to learn a lot from him. Furthermore, McAvoy's steady defensive play could make him a good match for an offensive defenseman like Lohrei to play with.

Second Pairing: Hampus Lindholm & Andrew Peeke

The Bruins are far better when Hampus Lindholm is healthy, so it is great to see him back on Boston's second pairing at practice. While Andrew Peeke has primarily played bottom-pairing minutes, he could work very well playing alongside a high-impact defenseman like Lindholm this season.

Third Pairing: Nikita Zadorov & Henri Jokiharju

After being acquired by the Bruins from the Buffalo Sabres, Henri Jokiharju immediately worked well on a pairing with Nikita Zadorov. Due to this, it is not surprising in the slightest that the Bruins are having these two skate together at practice. If this ends up being the Bruins' third pairing this season, they would have the potential to make a positive impact for the Original Six club.

Extra Pairing: Jordan Harris & Victor Soderstrom

Bruins' newcomers Jordan Harris and Victor Soderstrom were the Atlantic Division club's extra defensemen with their main group. Harris and Soderstrom are both hungry, young defensemen looking to make the Bruins' NHL roster out of training camp. Out of the pair, Harris has more NHL experience, but Soderstrom is a former first-round pick coming off a strong season in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).

More Bruins News

Mikey Eyssimont's Dominant Performance Shows How Important He Can Be For The Bruins

New Bruins Sniper Is Already Scoring Goals

Bruins' David Pastrnak Opens Up About Injury

Resilience: Takeaways From Thrilling 4-1 Preseason Comeback Against Rangers