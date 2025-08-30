The Boston Bruins are hoping to put together a far better season in 2025-26 than they did this past campaign. For this to occur, they will not only need their top players to play at their best but also for some of their youngsters to take notable steps forward in their development.

Due to this, one Bruins player who undoubtedly needs to be watched in 2025-26 is top prospect Matt Poitras. The 21-year-old forward has shown signs of promise early on his career, but he has yet to have that big breakout for Boston. Thus, the Bruins will certainly be hoping he can hit a new level this upcoming season.

With Poitras being a young and skilled forward with good offensive upside, the Bruins should give him a real chance in their top six next season. This would allow him the opportunity to not only play more minutes but also get the chance to play with players who have a bit more offensive skill.

Poitras has experience playing center and on the wing. As a result, it would be understandable if the Bruins gave him a look at second-line right wing, especially when noting that they are looking for an answer at that spot in their lineup. Yet, Poitras could also even be an option to consider for the Bruins' second-line center spot if Casey Mittelstadt continues to struggle finding his fit in Boston.

Nevertheless, with Poitras being one of the Bruins' most promising prospects, they should be open to giving him more chances in their top six. It will be interesting to see if they do just that in 2025-26 from here.

