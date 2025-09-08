Ex-Bruins Forward Lands New Gig After Retirement

Former Boston Bruins forward Blake Wheeler officially announced his retirement earlier this off-season after not playing during the 2024-25 season. However, Wheeler will be staying involved in the NHL, as he landed a new job with another Original Six club.

The New York Rangers have announced that they have hired Wheeler as a hockey operations adviser.

Wheeler is someone who the Rangers organization already knows well, as he played his final NHL season with them in 2023-24. In 54 games that season with the Blueshirts, he recorded nine goals, 12 assists, 21 points, and a plus-2 rating. Now, he will be returning to the Rangers in a front-office role and will be looking to help them get back on track.

Given the strong career Wheeler had as a player, he undoubtedly has the potential to make a positive impact in a hockey operations role for the Rangers. In 1,172 games over 16 seasons split between the Bruins, Atlanta Thrashers, Winnipeg Jets, and Rangers, he recorded 321 goals, 622 assists, 943 points, and a plus-67 rating. He was also a one-time All-Star and captain of the Jets from 2016-17 to 2021-22.

In 221 games over three seasons with the Bruins from 2008-09 to 2010-11, Wheeler recorded 50 goals, 60 assists, 110 points, and a plus-40 rating.