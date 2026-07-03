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Former Bruins Defenseman Signs With New Team In Free Agency

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The Boston Bruins have now lost their two big unrestricted free agents to new teams.

The Utah Mammoth signed Andrew Peeke to a one-year, $1 million contract for the 2026-27 season.

Peeke, 28, played 77 games for the Bruins in 2025-26, notching five goals and 14 points, primarily playing alongside Nikita Zadorov.

Peeke's departure became evident after the signing of Connor Clifton and the acquisition of Will Borgen from the New York Rangers.

The Bruins initially acquired Peeke ahead of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, swapping Jakub Zboril and a third-round pick for the burly defenseman.

Peeke wraps up his Bruins career with 168 regular-season games played, with six goals and 33 points.

The veteran defenseman played 12 total playoff games in the Spoked B, posting one assist in that time.

Peeke will help provide depth and veteran leadership to a young, emerging Utah Mammoth team appearing off their first playoff-series appearance.

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