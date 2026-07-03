Former Bruins Defenseman Signs With New Team In Free Agency

The Boston Bruins [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins] have now lost\ntheir two big unrestricted free agents to new teams.\n\nThe Utah Mammoth [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/utah] signed Andrew Peeke to a\none-year, $1 million contract for the 2026-27 season.\n\nPeeke, 28, played 77 games for the Bruins in 2025-26, notching five goals and 14\npoints, primarily playing alongside Nikita Zadorov.\n\nPeeke's departure became evident after the signing of Connor Clifton\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins/latest-news/bruins-reunite-with-hard-hitting-defenseman-in-free-agency]\nand the acquisition of Will Borgen\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins/latest-news/bruins-acquire-big-right-shot-defenseman-from-rangers]\nfrom the New York Rangers.\n\nThe Bruins initially acquired Peeke\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins/latest-news/bruins-acquire-blue-jackets-defenseman-send-former-first-rounder]\nahead of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, swapping Jakub Zboril\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins/latest-news/bruins-acquire-blue-jackets-defenseman-send-former-first-rounder] and\na third-round pick for the burly defenseman.\n\nPeeke wraps up his Bruins career with 168 regular-season games played, with six\ngoals and 33 points.\n\nThe veteran defenseman played 12 total playoff games in the Spoked B, posting\none assist in that time.\n\nPeeke will help provide depth and veteran leadership to a young, emerging Utah\nMammoth team appearing off their first playoff-series appearance.