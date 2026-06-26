Four First-Round Draft Pick Candidates For The Boston Bruins

The 2026 NHL Draft arrives tonight after much anticipation and a crazy week chock-full of earth-shattering trades.
The Boston Bruins, for their part, remained on the sideline thus far, only flipping disgruntled NCAA prospect Andre Gasseau, moving up in the fourth round and adding a fifth-round pick in the process.
Tonight's only round one of the NHL Draft, and the Bruins hold one first-round pick entering the night.
The Bruins hold the 23rd overall pick, where a very wide range of players could end up being available.
Boston will select the best player available on their board, as any player at pick 23 will be years off from the NHL, barring a truly unexpected draft slide.
Who could Boston target in round one? There's a bevy of options.
Ryan Lin, right-shot defenseman. An elite-skating, two-way defenseman who can provide offense? That sure sounds like a great fit for Boston. The Hockey News has Lin ranked 16th, with a lot of mock drafts having Lin go as early as 13th overall to the New York Islanders. Likely, either Lin has to fall further than expected, or Boston could trade up to get him.
"What makes Lin such an intriguing prospect is his high-end skating. His mobility helps not just in the transition game, but also when his team has possession in the offensive zone. Lin appears to have a never-ending motor, as he is always moving around in the offensive zone regardless of whether or not he has the puck on his stick.
"Lin's ability to win board battles is a skill that arguably does not get enough attention. He understands body positioning, which allows him to cut off angles and force loose pucks towards his teammates. Lin's speed is also on full display in the defensive zone, as he can beat defenders to loose pucks on dump-ins and has the awareness to move the puck to safe spaces before the forechecker arrives."
Tommy Bleyl, right-shot defenseman. The QMJHL's defenseman of the year went from a projected second-round pick to a widely-expected late first-round pick. An elite offensive-defenseman who is undersized can be hard to project, though.
"His mix of skating, puck-handling, vision, and shot is a marvel to behold. There are shifts he totally takes over with the puck on his stick, being able to make the perfect play and just dictate play in the offensive zone.
By season's end, Bleyl posted 13 goals and 68 assists for 81 points in 63 games, and added another six goals and 22 assists in 21 playoff games during the Wildcats' run to the final.
However, there are still some detractors to Bleyl's game. The main one is a common problem for smaller offensive defenseman, and that's the defensive and physical sides to the game.
At 6 feet tall, the Schenectady, NY, native isn't the shortest blueliner ever, but he's certainly not tall, and pretty slight at 165 pounds.
There are times when he certainly gets caught watching the play defensively, and can lose a lot of puck battles along the wall to bigger and stronger players."
JP Hurlbert, left wing. A well-rounded, elite playmaker with the ability to take over plays, but due to his size (5'11, 183 lbs) has seen his stock stay low for a guy with clear top-six potential.
"Overall, Hurlbert is an all-around threat in the offensive zone. He can beat goaltenders from distance and has proven to be an excellent playmaker. Hurlbert's success is partly due to his ability to read the play, which allows him to get to open ice or find teammates breaking away from their defenders.
"As for the transition game, Hurlbert can attack the blue line in a variety of ways. He can either carry the puck in with speed or hit teammates in stride with accurate passes. Due to being dangerous with the puck, Hurlbert often draws extra defenders to his area, which can open up teammates for scoring chances.
Hurlbert's leadership was also on full display this season. Despite coming in as a rookie, he wore an "A" for Kamloops and made a strong connection with the community. In the end, Hurlbert was a leader both on and off the ice, which is why he became a quick fan favorite among Blazers fans."
Ilia Morozov, center. Morozov looks like a dream 3C, with potential for even more. A native of Moscow, Morozov is one of the best defensive players in the draft, especially for a forward.
He's had somewhat underwhelming production, but he's got potential to develop it further.
"Points aren’t what Morozov’s game is built on. He’s an extremely dedicated defensive player, spending plenty of time on Miami’s PK this year. Scouts note that he’s very good at utilizing his large body to cut off angles. For a player of his size, he’s a strong skater who’s very well known for playing fast constantly.
"Morozov has gained attention for the way he does the little things correctly: cycling pucks, battling hard along the boards, tracking back defensively, etc. The board battles are a particular highlight; he’s not afraid to use his body, not to throw mindless checks but to cover up pucks on the boards and force opposing players out."