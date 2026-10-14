Jeremy Swayman Passes Bruins Great For 8th-Most Wins In Franchise History

The Boston Bruins [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins] won a third\nstraight game Tuesday night, shrugging off the San Jose Sharks\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/san-jose-sharks] by a score of 6-3.\n\nThe game did not start until 11:15 on the East Coast, the latest start time of\nthe year for the Bruins.\n\nFraser Minten\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins/game-day/minten-scores-twice-mcavoy-excels-in-return-as-bruins-down-sharks]\nscored twice in the victory, while Matthew Poitras notched his first of the\nyear. Pavel Zacha scored the game-winning goal with 3 seconds left in the second\nperiod.\n\nCharlie McAvoy\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins/players/watch-charlie-mcavoy-scores-in-return-to-bruins-lineup]\nreturned from a six-game suspension, and scored a nice goal off a great feed\nfrom JJ Peterka.\n\nJeremy Swayman played a strong game overall, winning his fifth game of the year.\n\nThe win was also Swayman's 137th career victory, all with the Bruins franchise.\nThat milestone takes him to 8th all-time in Bruins franchise history, passing\nAndy Moog\n[https://records.nhl.com/bos/records/goaltender-records/wins/most-wins-career].\n\nMoog, a legend of the early 90s Bruins, posted 136 career wins in 261 games with\nthe Bruins. \n\nSwayman is now 18 wins behind late-70s and early-80s Bruins goaltender Gilles\nGilbert for 7th all-time.\n\nSwayman is 171 wins behind Tuukka Rask for the all-time franchise record.