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Jeremy Swayman Passes Bruins Great For 8th-Most Wins In Franchise History

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Russell Macias
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Oct 14, 2026 7:08 PM

The Boston Bruins won a third straight game Tuesday night, shrugging off the San Jose Sharks by a score of 6-3.

The game did not start until 11:15 on the East Coast, the latest start time of the year for the Bruins.

Fraser Minten scored twice in the victory, while Matthew Poitras notched his first of the year. Pavel Zacha scored the game-winning goal with 3 seconds left in the second period.

Charlie McAvoy returned from a six-game suspension, and scored a nice goal off a great feed from JJ Peterka.

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Jeremy Swayman played a strong game overall, winning his fifth game of the year.

The win was also Swayman's 137th career victory, all with the Bruins franchise. That milestone takes him to 8th all-time in Bruins franchise history, passing Andy Moog.

Moog, a legend of the early 90s Bruins, posted 136 career wins in 261 games with the Bruins. 

Swayman is now 18 wins behind late-70s and early-80s Bruins goaltender Gilles Gilbert for 7th all-time.

Swayman is 171 wins behind Tuukka Rask for the all-time franchise record.

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