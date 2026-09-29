Flames Set Opening Night Roster With Huberdeau on IR, Suniev Sent to AHL

The Calgary Flames have finalized their opening night roster for the 2026-27 NHL season.
The roster comes with a few notable storylines, including Jonathan Huberdeau beginning the season on injured reserve as he continues his recovery from hip resurfacing surgery.
Huberdeau’s absence leaves a significant hole in Calgary’s lineup to start the season, but the Flames will have plenty of new faces looking to help fill the void.
One of the more interesting decisions came up front with Aydar Suniev not making the opening night roster.
Suniev was assigned to the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers after putting together an impressive training camp and preseason. He scored three goals in his first two preseason games and consistently looked like an impactful player when given an opportunity.
For Suniev, the assignment isn’t necessarily a reflection of his camp. Calgary has a crowded group of forwards competing for NHL minutes, and sending him to the Wranglers gives the organization an opportunity to get him playing regularly while keeping him close to the NHL picture.
The Flames will open the season with 23 players on the roster, including two goaltenders, eight defencemen and 13 forwards.
Goaltenders
- Devin Cooley
- Dustin Wolf
Dustin Wolf enters his first full season as Calgary’s No. 1 goaltender after establishing himself as one of the team’s most important pieces. Devin Cooley gives the Flames an experienced option behind him.
Defencemen
- Kevin Bahl
- Zayne Parekh
- Zach Whitecloud
- Yan Kuznetsov
- Joel Hanley
- Jake Middleton
- Simon Nemec
- Brayden Pachal
There is plenty of intrigue on the blue line, particularly with Zayne Parekh and Simon Nemec among the younger defencemen looking to carve out significant roles.
Parekh’s offensive ability has been one of the biggest talking points throughout camp, while Nemec gives Calgary another young option with NHL experience and upside.
Forwards
- Mikael Backlund
- Morgan Frost
- Yegor Sharangovich
- Ryan Strome
- Matt Coronato
- Sam Honzek
- Adam Klapka
- Connor Zary
- Maxim Tsyplakov
- Martin Pospisil
- Brennan Othmann
- Joel Farabee
- Matvei Gridin
The forward group has a different look than it did a season ago, with several players expected to take on larger roles.
Matt Coronato, Connor Zary and Matvei Gridin are among the younger forwards who could be particularly important to Calgary’s offensive push.
Gridin’s inclusion is another interesting development after he impressed during preseason, while Brennan Othmann and Maxim Tsyplakov also earned spots after strong pushes for NHL jobs.
At the same time, Suniev’s assignment shows just how competitive the forward group became toward the end of camp.
Injury Reserve
- Jonathan Huberdeau
Huberdeau’s status will be one of the first things to watch once the season gets underway.
The Flames are hoping the veteran forward can return once he’s cleared following his offseason hip resurfacing procedure. Until then, Calgary will have to find ways to replace his minutes and offensive production.
For now, the roster is set.
The Flames will enter the 2026-27 season with a mix of veteran leadership, young players looking to establish themselves and several new pieces trying to make an immediate impact.
And while Suniev won’t be there on opening night, his strong preseason has put his name firmly into the conversation for a call-up down the road.