The Athletic Ranks Just One Flames Player Among NHL's Best

Since most of the team's core is Wolf's age or younger, growing pains are bound to come for an organization preparing to move into a new arena. The hope is that, with a modernized facility and all the amenities the Saddledome has lacked over the years, Calgary could recruit more elite talent. Until then, the Flames have committed fully to their rebuild, relying on prospects rather than outside additions. The reinforcements are not coming from other teams; they are coming from within the system.