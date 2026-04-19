10 Observations: Hurricanes Shut Down Senators, Take 1-0 Series Lead

"I think we just provide some secondary scoring for our team," Stankoven said. "I think we have a lot of depth and I think as the season's gone on and since the break, our line's been clicking pretty good and we've been able to just find each other. I think we're all hungry to track pucks and we're not afraid to go to the net and we can use our speed to our advantage. I think that's something we just try to bring every night."