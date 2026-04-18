Captains Throw Down To Open 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Playoff intensity ignited immediately! Captains Staal and Tkachuk dropped the gloves, setting a fierce tone for the Hurricanes-Senators opening round clash.
Well you couldn't have asked for a more intense start to the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs than that.
Right off the opening faceoff, Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal and Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk threw off the gloves and fought at center ice.
Both captains exchanged some hearty blows and the crowd erupted in cheers at the display.
No clue if there's any carryover animosity from anything, but the cameras did catch the two jawing at one another for quite a bit before the bout and Staal said that the Senators captain asked him to go.
"When he asked me to, it was kind of expected," Staal told ESPN during the first intermission. "Physical player, ready to roll and so am I and so is this group. It's part of the gig and we're not backing down from anyone. We're ready to roll."
This first round series is expected to be an intense and evenly-matched war, so starting off like that is certainly one way to get the teams and the fans right into it.
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