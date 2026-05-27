Carolina Hurricanes @ Montreal Canadiens Eastern Conference Final Game 4: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Carolina looks to seize a stranglehold lead following consecutive overtime thrillers, while the desperate Canadiens fight to solve the Hurricanes' relentless forecheck and level the series at home.
What - Game 4 (2-1)
When - 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 27
Where - Centre Bell; Montreal, QB, Canada
How to Watch - TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to take a strangle hold on their series against the Montreal Canadiens tonight in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final.
The Hurricanes won a second consecutive overtime game on Monday, defeating the Habs 3-2 to take a 2-1 series lead and the blueprint for Game 3 was much the same as Game 2.
Carolina has ratcheted up the forechecking and the pressure and Montreal has really struggled to get offensive zone time and even get out of their own zone.
The Hurricanes appear to be wearing them down with their physicality as well, but they have yet to break open a game.
Montreal has been opportunistic enough to make every game close and I don't see why Game 4 would be any different.
Streaks
- Eric Robinson (2g, 1a) has points in three straight games.
- Mark Jankowski (3a) has points in back-to-back games.
Game Notes
- Carolina and Montreal are meeting for a playoff series for the third time in team histories. The Hurricanes are 2-0 (2002, 2006).
- Montreal went 3-0 against Carolina in the regular season this year.
- Former Habs on the Hurricanes roster include Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Mike Reilly and Nicolas Deslauriers.
- Hurricanes prospects Ryan Suzuki is brothers with Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki and Justin Robidas is the son of Montreal assistant coach Stephane Robidas.
- For their regular season careers, Sebastian Aho (13g, 30pts in 25gp) and Andrei Svechnikov (13g, 21pts in 20gp) are point-per-game players.
- Frederik Andersen has a career record of 15-7-2 against Montreal, with a 0.918 save percentage and two shutouts.
Key Matchups
Projected Starting Goalies
- Frederik Andersen: 10-1; 0.923 Sv%; 1.56 GAA
- Jakub Dobes: 9-8; 0.911 Sv%; 2.50 GAA
Leading Scorers
- Goals - Logan Stankoven (7) / Alex Newhook (7)
- Points - Taylor Hall (13) / Nick Suzuki (16)
Power Play
- Carolina - 11.1% (5/45)
- Montreal - 24.1% (14/58)
Penalty Kill
- Carolina - 93.5% (43/46)
- Montreal - 77.4% (48/62)
Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Pyotr Kochetkov
Canadiens Projected Lineup
Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook - Jake Evans - Ivan Demidov
Alexandre Texier - Phillip Danault - Josh Anderson
Zack Bolduc - Joe Veleno - Kirby Dach
Mike Matheson - Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble - Lane Hutson
Kaiden Guhle - Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Injuries and Scratches: Samuel Montembeault, Patrik Laine (abdomen), Owen Beck, Adam Engstrom, Brendan Gallagher, David Reinbacher, Arber Xhekaj, Oliver Kapanen, Florian Xhekaj
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