Carolina Hurricanes @ Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final Game 4: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Carolina fights to even the series in a pivotal Game 4 after a heartbreaking overtime loss. Discover the projected lineups for tonight.
What - Game 4 (1-2)
When - 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 9
Where - T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas, NV
How to Watch - ABC, CBC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to even up the series again tonight in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The Hurricanes lost a heartbreaker in Game 3, falling in double overtime off of an unfortuante bounce after erasing a four-goal deficit.
Goals haven't been hard for the team to come by, but the issue has been defense and if they want to even this thing back up, they need to do a much better job limiting the high-danger chances they're giving up.
There's also the question tonight of who will be starting in goal?
Frederik Andersen was pulled in Game 3 and Brandon Bussi took the net, helping the team in their crazy comeback.
Rod Brind'Amour wouldn't reveal his hand at practice on Monday, so we'll just have to wait and see who will be in net.
Streaks
- Jordan Staal (3g) has goals in three straight games.
- Sebastian Aho (3a), Eric Robinson (2a), Seth Jarvis (1g, 1a), Logan Stankoven (1g, 1a) and Andrei Svechnikov (1g, 1a) have points in back-to-back games.
Game Notes
- Carolina and Vegas have never met in the postseason before.
- This is both team's third trip to the Stanley Cup Final in franchise history (CAR - 2002, 2006, 2026; VGK - 2018, 2023, 2026).
- William Carrier played for the Golden Knights from 2017-2024, winning the Cup with them in 2023.
- Noah Hanifin (2015-2018) and Dylan Coghlan (2022-2024) both played for Carolina.
- The Hurricanes went 0-2 against the Golden Knights in the regular season, with both games taking place in October.
- All-time, the Canes have a 9-7 record against Vegas.
Key Matchups
Projected Starting Goalies
- Frederik Andersen: 13-3; 0.910 Sv%; 1.89 GAA
- Carter Hart: 14-5; 0.915 Sv%; 2.44 GAA
Leading Scorers
- Goals - Logan Stankoven (10) / Brett Howden (13)
- Points - Taylor Hall (17) / Mitch Marner (28)
Power Play
- Carolina - 15.6% (10/64)
- Vegas - 21.8% (12/55)
Penalty Kill
- Carolina - 91.9% (57/62)
- Vegas - 83.9% (47/56)
Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Pyotr Kochetkov
Golden Knights Projected Lineup
Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden - William Karlsson - Mitch Marner
Tomas Hertl - Colton Sissons - Mark Stone
Cole Smith - Nic Dowd - Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Dylan Coghlan - Jeremy Lauzon
Carter Hart
Adin Hill
Injuries and Scratches: Kaedan Korczak, Braeden Bowman, Jaycob Megna, Brandon Saad, Ben Hutton, Reilly Smith
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