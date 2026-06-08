Carolina Keeping Goaltending Decision Under Wraps

Rod Brind’Amour is playing mind games before Game 4, refusing to name a starter after Frederik Andersen’s recent struggles and Brandon Bussi’s impressive performance in relief.
The Carolina Hurricanes aren't going to be showing their hand in terms of who will be the starting netminder for them in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour was asked if he had made a decision following practice on Monday, to which he gave a pretty humorous answer.
"Yep," Brind'Amour said. "I think we'll keep it quiet though. It's the only suspenseful thing around here that I have to hold onto. It's seems to have taken on a life of it's own and I kind of enjoy it."
At practice, Frederik Andersen was absent (Rod Brind'Amour categorized it as just a maintenance day) and Brandon Bussi manned the prototypical starter's crease.
The question has started to surface given the way the series has gone for Andersen, who has allowed 12 goals against with just a 0.815 save percentage, and has gotten even more ignited given how Bussi played in relief for Andersen in Game 3.
The Hurricanes will not practice on Tuesday before Game 4 and so we'll more than likely have to wait and see who leads the team onto the ice for warmups to see who the starting goaltender will be.
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