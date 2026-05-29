Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens Eastern Conference Final Game 5: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Carolina and Montreal are meeting for a playoff series for the third time in team histories. The Hurricanes are 2-0 (2002, 2006).

Montreal went 3-0 against Carolina in the regular season this year.

Former Habs on the Hurricanes roster include Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Mike Reilly and Nicolas Deslauriers.

Hurricanes prospects Ryan Suzuki is brothers with Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki and Justin Robidas is the son of Montreal assistant coach Stephane Robidas.

For their regular season careers, Sebastian Aho (13g, 30pts in 25gp) and Andrei Svechnikov (13g, 21pts in 20gp) are point-per-game players.