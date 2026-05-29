Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens Eastern Conference Final Game 5: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Carolina looks to punch its ticket to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in two decades as they aim to eliminate the struggling Canadiens in Raleigh.
What - Game 5 (3-1)
When - 8 p.m., Friday, May 29
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS
The Carolina Hurricanes are on the cusp of their third ever appearance in the Stanley Cup Final and first in 20 years.
They currently hold a 3-1 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Final and will go for the fourth win tonight in Raleigh.
The Hurricanes have really put the clamps down on Montreal after their poor start in Game 1 and Game 4 was the best they've looked almost all postseason.
Carolina has really dictated the pace of play and Montreal has been unable to find any answers.
Obviously that fourth win is always the hardest to get, but the way that the Hurricanes are playing makes it feel almost inevitable.
Streaks
- Andrei Svechnikov (2g) has goals in back-to-back games.
- Shayne Gostisbehere (1g, 2a), Jackson Blake (2a) and K'Andre Miller (2a) have points in back-to-back games.
Game Notes
- Carolina and Montreal are meeting for a playoff series for the third time in team histories. The Hurricanes are 2-0 (2002, 2006).
- Montreal went 3-0 against Carolina in the regular season this year.
- Former Habs on the Hurricanes roster include Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Mike Reilly and Nicolas Deslauriers.
- Hurricanes prospects Ryan Suzuki is brothers with Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki and Justin Robidas is the son of Montreal assistant coach Stephane Robidas.
- For their regular season careers, Sebastian Aho (13g, 30pts in 25gp) and Andrei Svechnikov (13g, 21pts in 20gp) are point-per-game players.
- Frederik Andersen has a career record of 15-7-2 against Montreal, with a 0.918 save percentage and two shutouts.
Key Matchups
Projected Starting Goalies
- Frederik Andersen: 11-1; 0.928 Sv%; 1.44 GAA
- Jakub Dobes: 9-9; 0.912 Sv%; 2.53 GAA
Leading Scorers
- Goals - Logan Stankoven (7) / Alex Newhook (7)
- Points - Taylor Hall & Jackson Blake (13) / Nick Suzuki (16)
Power Play
- Carolina - 11.8% (6/51)
- Montreal - 23.3% (14/60)
Penalty Kill
- Carolina - 93.8% (45/48)
- Montreal - 77.9% (53/68)
Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Pyotr Kochetkov
Canadiens Projected Lineup
Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook - Jake Evans - Ivan Demidov
Alexandre Texier - Phillip Danault - Josh Anderson
Zack Bolduc - Joe Veleno - Kirby Dach
Mike Matheson - Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble - Lane Hutson
Kaiden Guhle - Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Injuries and Scratches: Samuel Montembeault, Patrik Laine (abdomen), Owen Beck, Adam Engstrom, Brendan Gallagher, David Reinbacher, Arber Xhekaj, Oliver Kapanen, Florian Xhekaj
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