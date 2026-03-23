'Divisional Games Are Always Important': Rod Brind'Amour, Sebastian Aho, Nikolaj Ehlers, Frederik Andersen

On the importance of the strong start: It allows you to not do anything different. When you get behind, the natural tendency sometimes is to try to do a little too much. So I think just getting ahead, and to keep adding, was huge.



On the power play: It went in the net. It's nothing that we haven't been doing, we just got some shots that found a way into the back of the net. That happens. I think we've been due for that. As a power play group, we've been getting kind of one a night here and there, but now, all of a sudden, you're gonna have those nights and we haven't really had them all year. It was nice to see.



On limiting Pittsburgh's chances: That's the key. Basically to the end, they only had 12 [shots on goal] and then in the last little bit, they pulled the goalie and all that. But I thought in general, that was a good number. Because you're not gonna score three, four, five a night. You have to try and limit the other team and I thought we did a pretty good job.



On Nikolaj Ehlers: He was sharp right from the get go. Had a lot of jump and you can see that when he has that little extra pep to his step, he's making plays. He was obviously impactful.



On Seth Jarvis: He's obviously one of our top guys and he plays a lot of roles for us. Scoring is part of that. We need him on the scoresheet. When he can be adding that element every night, that just helps our group because he does so much other stuff that maybe doesn't show up on the scoresheet. But when he's on it, we generally do all right.



On Frederik Andersen: Tonight, he just did a nice job handling the puck on the forechecks. He did a real good job there and that really helps out so much when you can relieve the stress. Then when he had to make a few saves, he did. That's what you ask of from your goalie.