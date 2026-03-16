Sean Walker: The Carolina Hurricanes Unsung Hero

Last season, Sean Walker was averaging less than 17 minutes a night on the Hurricanes' third pairing.
Despite that, he enjoyed steady production (5g, 16pts) and dominant possession numbers (60% chance share).
However, this year, Walker has become a much more vital piece of the Hurricanes blueline and the only one to have played in every game of the season at that too.
The rampant injuries to the Canes' blueline caused the Canadian blueliner to shoot up the depth charts early in the year, but even now, with a mostly healthy group, he's logging major minutes for Carolina about 22 per night.
"We thrust him into a way higher role than he ever had been with us out of necessity with all the injuries and whatnot," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. "When we grabbed him, we knew we had a real good player and the capability to do that. Yeah, maybe he didn't get as many opportunities last year, but now we're asking him to be a top guy and he's been able to log those minutes against top-end players."
In fact, Walker has played north of 20 minutes in every game this season other than 10 (six of those were 19+ minutes) and he has a season-high this year of 28:16.
The Hurricanes have used the 31-year-old defenseman in virtually every situation and his versatility has been a huge reason why the Canes were able to stay atop the Eastern Conference, even with the sheer amount of injuries they had to deal with (10 different defensemen have suited up for the team so far this season).
Even when the group was missing up to four regulars, Walker was there logging big minutes and doing everything he could to keep his team pushing forward.
"I think my season has gone well," Walker said. "Maybe a bit of a slow start, playing with a lot of different guys, some injuries, but I think I found my game pretty fast. Obviously all the minutes helped. You're going out there a lot, so you're getting some confidence and can find your game a little faster."
Even with the increased responsibility, Walker is still putting up some of the best possession numbers on the team.
"When you give an opportunity, more opportunity or a different opportunity to good players, they have to take advantage of it and he has," Brind'Amour said.
Paired primarily with K'Andre Miller this season, Walker currently has a 59.4% edge in scoring chance generation and an expected goal share of 57.33%, both being top-10 amongst all NHL defensemen to play at least 500 minutes.
He's been an incredibly effective defender for the Canes, both at 5v5 and on the penalty kill, even if he hasn't gotten as much goaltending support as he probably should, and he's also been one of the team's more effective transitional pieces as well thanks to his high-end skating.
"It's just the way he approaches the game," said Shayne Gostisbehere, who played nearly all of last season paired with Walker. "He's very underrated speed-wise and our system is about limiting time and space. With his skating ability, he's probably second to none at doing it on our team. That helps him, but then there's also his work ethic. He's got that bulldog mentality. He has no fear out there and it definitely shows."
Walker certainly plays bigger than his size (5-foot-11), as his 106 hits rank fifth on the team and quite a few of them have been some rocking blows.
"He's got a competitiveness and I think that makes up for any lack of size," Brind'Amour said. "He's got that grit factor and a compete level that's extremely high. We've seen that countless times this year."
He's also definitely unafraid to put his body on the line too, by far leading the team in blocked shots with 102, including a game-saving one just a few days ago against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
"You're never out of a play," Brind'Amour said. "That's what we always say and it was the old kick save and a beauty."
And while his offensive game has never really popped in Carolina, with six goals and 21 points, Walker has already surpassed last year's point total.
Walker may not be the biggest name in the hockey world, but he's been one of the most crucial pieces for the Hurricanes this season and if he can keep consistently contributing, it's going to go a long way for Carolina's odds come playoff time.
"Everybody always wants to be a key part of a team and contribute on both sides of the puck," Walker said. "I'm getting the opportunity to do that this year and it's been fun."
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