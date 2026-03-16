Sean Walker: The Carolina Hurricanes Unsung Hero

"We thrust him into a way higher role than he ever had been with us out of necessity with all the injuries and whatnot," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. "When we grabbed him, we knew we had a real good player and the capability to do that. Yeah, maybe he didn't get as many opportunities last year, but now we're asking him to be a top guy and he's been able to log those minutes against top-end players."