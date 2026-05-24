How The Carolina Hurricanes Bounced Back For A Big Game 2 Win

"I was never worried about that," Brind'Amour said on Slavin's bounce back. "That's the one thing I know about Jaccob. He's the best athlete I've ever seen at being able to just turn the page. He also showed that he was human the other night, to be honest. He had a game where I was like, 'I haven't seen that in... ever.' But there's a guy where nothing bothers him. He has a strong belief in what he's all about. He bounced back and Jalen [Chatfield] did too."