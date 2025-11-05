Hurricanes Blank Rangers In New York; Kochetkov Records Shutout In First Start Of Season

The Carolina Hurricanes won their fifth game in a row against the New York Rangers dating back to last season, with a 3-0 victory Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

It was a good road showing for a team that started slow, but finished with a dominant showing.

Heading into the game, New York was a team desperate for a better showing at home.

In five games at MSG, the Rangers had failed to produce a win, scoring only six total goals on home ice (five of which came in just one outing).

So it made sense that the Blueshirts came out of the gates flying, but unfortunately for them, Pyotr Kochetkov was just as fired up for his first start of the season.

The Russian netminder stymied the initial Ranger wave, facing 15 shots in the first period, and kept his team alive through a bit of a slow start, until they finally got their chance to break through.

On their first power play opportunity of the game, Nikolaj Ehlers finally found his way into the goal column as his shot from distance went bar and in past a screened Igor Shesterkin.

Although he might have been separated from Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis at 5v5, it was those two who played crucial roles in the Danes' first goal as a Hurricane as Aho won the draw back and Jarvis provided the screen.

Following that goal, the Canes started to find more and more of their footing and their penalty kill and Kochetkov really shined too.

The Hurricanes would cash in again late in the second period following the team's third straight successful PK, as Sean Walker's shot from distance beat Shesterkin through yet another screen, this time provided by Mark Jankowski.

Following that, Carolina proceeded to just absolutely dominate New York, holding the Rangers to just a single shot on goal through the final 28:08 of game time, and even that shot was a neutral zone flip in.

The Hurricanes have been looking for better performances when finishing out games and you're really not going to get a better showing than that to secure the shutout for Kochetkov, the first of the season for the team.

The Canes now return home where they'll face the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Recent Articles

Bringing the Boom: Alexander Nikishin Just Scratching The Surface

Pyotr Kochetkov Back With Carolina, Expected To Travel; Could Potentially Play In New York

Carolina Hurricanes Shuffle Up Lines Heading Into Divisional Game Against New York Rangers

Has Andrei Svechnikov Finally Found His Game?

'We Dodged A Bullet': Seth Jarvis Possible To Play In Boston Despite Injury Scare

Rod Brind'Amour Provides Updates On Injured Players

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.