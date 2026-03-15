Hurricanes Pull Off Strong Road Win In Tampa Bay

The Carolina Hurricanes are back in the win column thanks to a 4-2 Saturday night win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
It was as good of a road game as you can hope for against one of the league's best, as the Hurricanes did a really strong job of locking things down defensively and pushing play the other way.
The Canes outshot the Bolts 35-19 overall, while also outchancing them 54-30 at 5v5.
The victory was also special as it came on Rod Brind'Amour's 600th career game behind the bench. He's coached all them with the Carolina Hurricanes and he also holds the record for the most wins by a head coach in their first 600 games (367).
Carolina struck first in rapid fashion as Andrei Svechnikov was sprung on a breakaway. While the Russian winger didn't convert on that chance, he drew a call and on the delayed penalty sequence, Sebastian Aho found Svechnikov in the slot for the go-ahead goal.
"That goal to start the game, it just set the tone," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. "That was a tough game out there and I thought everyone really contributed. That's how we win. It was special plays here and there from every line and that's how we got to get it done."
That first period was also probably one of the more chaotic we've seen too as after that Svechnikov goal, we had three separate penalty kills, a few big hits, Seth Jarvis fought Zemgus Girgensons (his first NHL tilt), and then to cap it all off, the Canes scored again in the final minutes of the period.
It was almost a carbon copy of the first goal, but just reversed, as Aho was stopped on a breakaway by Andrei Vasilevskiy, but then Svechnikov found the loose puck off the rebound and fed Aho at the backdoor for the immediate response.
Things looked pretty good for Carolina heading into the second period, but as has been the case over the last few games, the second frame was not very kind to them.
It's not like the Hurricanes were bad by any means in the second though. Sure, the Lightning were certainly generating a bit more zone time in the middle period, but their best chances came off of two broken plays caused by an overaggressive move by the Hurricanes' defense.
The first goal against came at the hands of a Yanni Gourde partial breakaway after the Canes got caught a little too high in the offensive zone and then less than two minutes later, the Lightning struck twice to tie the game after they sprung themselves on a 3-on-1.
Yes, Carolina has certainly had problems in second periods as of late, but this was more so a couple of bad breaks rather than the team not playing well.
And the Hurricanes got right back to it in the third period as they put their foot down on the gas. Carolina kept coming in waves, but it was a Jordan Martinook sling from the half-wall that wound up catching Vasilevskiy, who played a tremendous game for Tampa Bay, a bit unaware.
The Canes kept up the pressure from there, and although the Lightning didn't get too many chances, there were still a few close calls, with Sean Walker having to make a tremendous kick save with Brandon Hagel having basically an empty net and Frederik Andersen also shutting the door a few times on Nikita Kucherov.
"That was the one shift in the third where we were in one,' Brind'Amour said. "Freddie made a big save and then it was a tap-in, empty netter and Walks... You're never out of a play. That's what we always say and it's the old kick save and a beauty. We'll take it."
"A couple of huge blocks by the guys in front," Andersen said. "Chatty had a good one in the first and then obviously Walks on that late on right before we scored."
But eventually, Logan Stankoven would hit the empty netter to carry the team through that final Lightning push.
"I thought we were really good," Brind'Amour said. "Had a couple mistakes that they ended up capitalizing on, but really, I felt that throughout the game we were solid. A couple of big saves, a couple of special plays from guys. Overall, a great effort."
The win also gives the Hurricanes a tie-breaker advantage over Tampa Bay, as they now hold the head-to-head matchup edge (2 wins: 1 loss).
The NHL tiebreaker format goes points, regulation wins, total wins and then head-to-head, so it would take some things breaking a certain way, but nonetheless, it's a good card to hold.
Carolina will continue to road trip with a stop in Columbus on Tuesday.
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